Barfresh Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(661,000
|)
|$
|(761,000
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|72,000
|74,000
|Interest expense
|225,000
|23,000
|EBITDA
|(364,000
|)
|(664,000
|)
|Stock based compensation, employees and board of directors
|102,000
|158,000
|Business acquisition and integration expense (1)
|24,000
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(238,000
|)
|$
|(506,000
|)
|(1)
|Arp's Dairy was acquired on October 3, 2025. The Company incurred acquisition and integration expenses during 2026 in association with the transaction.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately $4.1 million of cash and accounts receivable, and approximately $1.8 million of inventory on its balance sheet.
In March 2026, the Company secured a $7.5 million senior convertible note financing. The proceeds were used to pay off the existing mortgage on the Company's manufacturing facility in Defiance, Ohio, as well as other obligations and will accelerate construction completion, positioning Barfresh to control its manufacturing destiny with significantly expanded production capacity. In addition, the Company was recently approved for a $2.4 million government grant to purchase and install specialized equipment necessary for full-scale production operations.
Outlook for Second Quarter and Full Year 2026
The Company is introducing second quarter 2026 revenue guidance of $5.2 million to $5.6 million and expects an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 to $0.2 million for the second quarter 2026.
The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $28 million to $32 million, representing 97% to 125% growth compared to fiscal year 2025. As the Company progresses through the year and completes facility and equipment enhancements, it expects year-over-year quarterly improvement in both revenue and profitability.
The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3.2 million to $3.8 million, demonstrating the Company's confidence based on updated timelines in improving cash flow as it realizes the full benefits of its integrated manufacturing model and operational scale.
Conference Call
The conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for today, on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, May 28, 2026. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13760133. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at in the Investors-Presentations section.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit .
Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as“grow”,“expand”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“should”,“hypothetical”,“potential”,“forecast” and“project”,“continue,”“could,”“may,”“predict,” and“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
...
Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
...
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