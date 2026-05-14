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Shusha Hosts Concert Of Garabagh University Students As Part Of International Kharibulbul Festival (PHOTO)

Shusha Hosts Concert Of Garabagh University Students As Part Of International Kharibulbul Festival (PHOTO)


2026-05-14 12:35:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. A concert of students from the Arts Faculty of Garabagh University, along with teachers and artists, took place at the picturesque Jidir Duzu. as part of the 9th“Kharibulbul” International Music Festival being held in Shusha at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This performance became one of the memorable parts of the festival program, combining an atmosphere of inspiration, high artistic taste, and the desire of the younger generation to preserve and develop rich musical traditions.

The concert program, prepared by the students, featured works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, distinguished by their genre diversity. The young performers demonstrated not only professional training and stage presence, but also a sincere dedication to art, conveying the depth of musical imagery and creating a special atmosphere in the audience. Each performance was a reflection of the students' talent, creative exploration, and serious commitment to their chosen path.

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Trend News Agency

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