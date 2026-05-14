Shusha Hosts Concert Of Garabagh University Students As Part Of International Kharibulbul Festival (PHOTO)
This performance became one of the memorable parts of the festival program, combining an atmosphere of inspiration, high artistic taste, and the desire of the younger generation to preserve and develop rich musical traditions.
The concert program, prepared by the students, featured works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, distinguished by their genre diversity. The young performers demonstrated not only professional training and stage presence, but also a sincere dedication to art, conveying the depth of musical imagery and creating a special atmosphere in the audience. Each performance was a reflection of the students' talent, creative exploration, and serious commitment to their chosen path.--
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