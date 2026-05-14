All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers And Carriers Announces Expanded Availability Of Towing And Recovery Equipment Across Additional New Jersey Service Areas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLD BRIDGE, NJ, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLD BRIDGE, NJ - May 14, 2026 - -

All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers has announced the expanded availability of its towing and recovery equipment services throughout additional communities across Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. The company's towing equipment offerings, including Jerr-Dan wreckers, rollback carriers, heavy-duty recovery vehicles, towing parts, and fleet support services, are now being made more accessible to businesses and operators serving Old Bridge, Sayreville, East Brunswick, South River, Spotswood, Helmetta, South Amboy, Matawan, Perth Amboy, Marlboro, Monroe Township, Keasbey, Woodbridge, Manalapan, and Edison.

The expansion reflects increasing demand from towing companies, roadside assistance operators, municipal fleets, and commercial transport businesses seeking dependable towing and recovery equipment suited for daily operations. Businesses operating in these locations continue to rely on towing fleets capable of supporting roadside recovery, commercial transport, vehicle hauling, and accident response throughout Central New Jersey's heavily traveled transportation corridors.

All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers supplies towing and recovery vehicles designed for both light-duty and heavy-duty operations. The company works with operators seeking rollback carrier trucks, wreckers, towing parts, and equipment support solutions intended to help maintain operational performance in commercial towing environments. The expanded service area initiative is intended to improve accessibility for towing professionals seeking recovery equipment and fleet support closer to their operational regions.

Transportation activity across Middlesex and Monmouth counties has continued to drive demand for towing and recovery services. Commercial traffic, commuter transportation, construction projects, and local vehicle transport operations require dependable towing fleets capable of responding to roadside incidents and efficiently meeting transportation needs. Operators working in municipalities such as Edison, Woodbridge, and Perth Amboy frequently navigate high-traffic roadways that place significant demands on towing vehicles and recovery equipment.

The company stated that expanding service accessibility across additional locations enables towing businesses to better explore towing equipment solutions tailored to local operational requirements. Customers can review Jerr-Dan rollback carriers designed for vehicle transport applications, as well as heavy-duty recovery equipment intended for commercial towing and transport support. Replacement towing parts, maintenance support, and financing assistance are also available for operators maintaining or expanding fleet operations.

According to the company, the expansion is also intended to strengthen support for independent towing companies and fleet operators serving suburban and urban transportation routes throughout the region. Communities such as South River, Spotswood, Helmetta, and Matawan continue to experience steady traffic tied to local business operations, residential growth, and commercial transportation. Towing professionals operating in these areas frequently require recovery equipment capable of handling roadside assistance, vehicle transport, and accident recovery work on a daily basis.

"All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers continues to see growing demand from towing operators throughout Central New Jersey who are looking for dependable recovery equipment and practical fleet support," said a representative for the company. "Expanding access across additional service areas allows more towing professionals to explore equipment options, replacement parts, and recovery solutions that align with the operational demands they face each day."

The company noted that rollback carrier trucks remain among the most requested towing equipment options for operators handling vehicle transport and roadside recovery assignments. Rollback carriers are frequently used to transport disabled passenger vehicles, support roadside assistance operations, and assist with commercial transport services. Customers can compare carrier configurations, towing capacities, and transport features based on operational requirements and fleet size.

Heavy-duty towing and recovery equipment also remains important for operators serving commercial transportation industries throughout the region. Recovery professionals handling buses, commercial trucks, construction equipment, and large transport vehicles often require specialized towing equipment designed for demanding recovery environments. All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers stated that providing access to heavy-duty towing solutions across more communities helps support businesses responding to increasingly complex transport and recovery demands.

In addition to towing vehicles, the company provides towing equipment parts and maintenance support intended to help reduce downtime for fleet operators. Replacement components for Jerr-Dan wreckers and rollback carriers are available for operators seeking to maintain dependable recovery performance and extend the operational lifespan of commercial towing equipment. Maintenance and servicing support are also available for businesses managing light-duty and heavy-duty towing fleets.

Financing support remains another focus of the company's expanded regional accessibility efforts. Towing operators looking to replace aging recovery vehicles or expand their existing fleets may explore financing options tailored to commercial towing equipment investments. According to the company, financing support helps businesses maintain operational continuity while addressing the transportation and roadside recovery needs of growing service areas.

The expansion comes at a time when roadside assistance and recovery services are playing an increasingly important role in supporting transportation infrastructure across New Jersey communities. Local towing operators frequently provide assistance with traffic incidents, vehicle breakdowns, transport recovery, and commercial hauling throughout residential and industrial areas. Dependable towing equipment remains an important operational requirement for businesses responding to daily transportation demands across the region.

All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers stated that the company will continue focusing on recovery equipment support, towing fleet accessibility, and long-term operational assistance for businesses serving communities throughout Central New Jersey. The company indicated that strengthening service accessibility across multiple municipalities allows towing operators to access equipment solutions and support services that align with changing recovery and transportation requirements.

More information regarding towing equipment, rollback carriers, heavy-duty wreckers, replacement towing parts, and regional service availability can be obtained directly through All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers.

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For more information about All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers, contact the company here:

All American Jerr-Dan Wreckers and Carriers

Brett Spiess

(732) 212-6260

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3704 US-9 Old Bridge, NJ 8857

CONTACT: Brett Spiess