MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Red Light Holland's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Filament Health, Advances PEX010 Clinical Footprint with New Canadian Academic Studies in Palliative Care, Bipolar II Depression, and Healthy Adult Mechanism Research

May 14, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Red Light Holland Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light" or the "Company") is an Ontario based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010. Red Light is pleased to confirm additional shipments of Filament Health's PEX010 supporting:

Bruyère Health Research Institute ("Bruyère") – Ongoing shipments in support of the Microdose Open Label Extension of the study titled "PSilocybin for psYCHological and Existential Distress in PALliative care ("PSYCHED-PAL"): A multi-site, open-label, single arm phase I/II proof-of-concept, dose-finding, and feasibility clinical trial," advancing investigation of naturally derived psilocybin in patients experiencing psychological and existential distress in a palliative care setting. The Phase I/II study, published in Palliative Medicine, reported improvements in demoralization, depression, anxiety and subjective well-being among participants who completed the three-week trial, with no serious adverse effects reported. Building on these findings, Bruyère is now advancing a follow-up multi-site Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving up to seven sites to evaluate the efficacy of microdose psilocybin for improving psychological distress in people with advanced illness receiving palliative care.

University of Calgary ("UCalgary") – A first time shipment supporting a newly initiated study titled "The role of the subjective experience in supporting positive effects following psilocybin: a randomized, controlled clinical trial using risperidone in healthy adults," exploring the mechanistic role of the subjective psychedelic experience in shaping psilocybin's long-term effects.

University of British Columbia ("UBC") – Further to the Company's May 7, 2026 press release, which referenced a first time shipment supporting a clinical study at a then unnamed Canadian academic institution, Red Light is now pleased to confirm that this shipment supports the UBC study titled "Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression in Bipolar II Disorder: A Randomized Controlled Trial." The UBC study is of particular interest as it investigates psilocybin in bipolar disorder, a population that has been largely understudied in psychedelic clinical research due to historical safety concerns and represents an important step toward expanding the evidence base for naturally derived psilocybin in patient populations that have been excluded from prior trials.

"These new and continuing shipments reflect the breadth of clinical questions researchers are exploring with Filament Health's PEX010 botanical psilocybin drug candidate, from palliative care and treatment-resistant bipolar depression to fundamental mechanistic work in healthy adults," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light. "We are proud that PEX010 continues to be a supply of choice for leading Canadian academic institutions, and we remain committed to supporting investigators advancing the science of psychedelic medicine."

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 70 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide.

On April 30, 2026, Red Light completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010, creating a global leader in psychedelic drug development, commercialization, and distribution.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

For additional information on Red Light:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: ...

Website:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the continued expansion of PEX010's clinical network and academic research footprint; the growing demand from researchers and institutions for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010; the anticipated progression of the referenced clinical studies and shipments, including the Bruyère PSYCHED-PAL Microdose Open Label Extension, the UCalgary metyrapone mechanism study, and the UBC bipolar II depression trial; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010 to clinical research sites and academic investigators; the continued progression of clinical studies at the referenced institutions; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to maintain effective relationships with clinical partners, prescribing physicians, and research collaborators; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin research and clinical trials; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that clinical studies do not progress as anticipated; the risk that additional shipments do not materialize as expected; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Red Light Holland Corp.