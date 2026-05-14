Nakba Anniversary Renews Call To Uphold Palestinian Rights: RCJA Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) - The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA) said the 78th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba serves as a reminder to the world that the Palestinian people's rights will not lapse with time, despite protracted occupation and ongoing violations against Palestinians and their holy sites.

In a special report issued on the eve of the anniversary, the committee said 1948 Nakba remains one of the gravest tragedies in modern history, which caused displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their cities and villages, destruction of hundreds of Palestinian communities, and the occupation of most of historic Palestine.

The report said the Nakba's repercussions continue today, particularly amid ongoing Isreali violations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem, noting Palestinians continue to demonstrate resilience in defending their national and historical rights.

According to the report, the global Palestinian population reached around 15.5 million by the end of 2025, including 7.4 million in historic Palestine and 8.1 million in the diaspora.

The committee said Israeli occupation authorities confiscated thousands of dunums of Palestinian land during 2025, while the number of settlers in the West Bank exceeded 770,000 amid continued settlement expansion, home demolitions and forced displacement, particularly in occupied Jerusalem.

Regarding Gaza, the report said the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 2023 has caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and residential buildings and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, including large numbers of women and children, worsening humanitarian conditions across the enclave.

The committee urged the international community to act to halt Israeli violations and implement international legitimacy resolutions, mainly establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, while guaranteeing Palestinian refugees' right of return and compensation.

RCJA also reaffirmed Jordan's continued support, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, for the Palestinian people and for safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the historical Hashemite custodianship.

//Petra// NQ