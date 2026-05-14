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Smart cruise tips from Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL) that will help strengthen family bonds
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Family holidays today are no longer about ticking off one sightseeing spot after another. Instead, families are choosing to slow down, reconnect and spend meaningful time together through immersive experiences that broaden their horizons. It’s this shift, that’s fuelling the growing appeal of holidaying at sea – where lively entertainment, world-class dining, extensive activities and multiple destinations come together seamlessly in one effortless getaway.
On board, every member of a multigenerational family can find something they love, without the stress of managing travel plans or daily logistics.
If you’re considering your very first family cruise this year, here are a few smart NCL tips that will make this holiday a pleasure from start to finish:
Start Planning Early
One of the biggest advantages of a cruise holiday is the time it gives you to plan ahead. Cruise lines typically announce sailings months in advance, so if you have a destination on your wish list or a particular itinerary in mind, it’s worth exploring the sailing dates across NCL’s fleet early. Start with your visa and passport applications and ensure all your travel documents are valid well in advance. Planning early not only gives you peace of mind, but also unlocks the best choice of cabins, your choice of flight timings, and access to sought after onboard experiences. This is especially important for families – larger staterooms and connecting cabins do tend to book out quickly during peak holidays and festive travel periods. Securing these early can make a huge difference to your overall comfort and holiday experience.
Choose an Itinerary That Matches Your Family’s Travel Style
FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is real but when it comes to choosing your cruise itinerary, it’s important not to follow the crowd. The most popular itinerary isn’t always the perfect fit for your family. Instead, focus on selecting a cruise experience that aligns with your family’s interests, pace, and travel style. Those travelling with younger children may prefer shorter sailings with more relaxation time onboard, while those with teenagers may enjoy port-intensive itineraries packed with adventure and excursions.
Europe is a popular cruise destination among Indians and NCL’s Summer 2026 deployment is thoughtfully designed especially to help families explore more of Europe while managing less, without the hassles of constant packing and unpacking.
Through November 2026, eight NCL ships — including one of the brand’s newest vessels, Norwegian Viva® — will sail across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Greek Isles departing from 11 embarkation ports across 10 European countries. NCL also offers several seven-day itineraries with fewer sea days, allowing families to wake up in a new destination almost every day while still enjoying the flexibility and ease that cruising provides. Select sailings also include overnight stays in cities like Reykjavik, Copenhagen, and Istanbul, allowing travellers more time to explore at a relaxed pace.
Prioritise Comfort
When travelling far from home on a cruise vacation comfort becomes essential - both onboard and in your accommodation. For first-time cruisers, cabin selection plays a key role. After a day of exploring ashore, returning to a spacious, well-appointed stateroom can make all the different in helping you rest, recharge and make the most of each day.
For families, especially those travelling across generations, options such as connecting rooms, family mini-suites, or balcony cabins are ideal. Booking cabins closer to dining areas or activity zones can also make moving around the ship much easier when travelling with children or elderly family members.
The onboard experience also plays a huge role in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable holiday. Aboard NCL’s award-winning fleet, families can enjoy flexible dining options, non-stop entertainment, and activities designed for every generation. While younger travellers can spend time at Aqua Parks, waterslides, or the racetrack, adults may prefer relaxing at the award-winning Mandara Spa® or unwinding at quieter adults-only spaces like the Vibe Beach Club. This balance allows every family member to enjoy the vacation their own way while still coming together for shared experiences.
Balance Activities with Downtime
One of the best parts about cruising is the flexibility it allows you to do as much, or as little, as you want.
While it’s tempting to fill your itinerary with back-to-back shore excursions, a non-stop schedule can quickly become overwhelming for both children and adults
. So, make sure you mix busy days with slower moments like quiet family dinners, live entertainment, pool time, or simply sitting by the deck or balconies soaking in the ocean views. Cruise holidays work particularly well for families because everyone can enjoy the trip differently while still spending quality time together.
Pack Smart and Pre-Book Key Activities
Cruise vacations offer a diverse mix of activities from excursions and pool days to dinners and entertainment, often across multiple climates and time zones, so packing versatile essentials is a must. Comfortable footwear, lightweight layers, warmers, sunscreen, chargers, swimwear, and a compact excursion bag are must-haves for a seamless trip. It’s also important to reserve popular dining experiences, activities and shore excursions in advance especially during peak travel periods. Pre-booking allows you spend less time logistics onboard and more time to enjoy the experiences.
Start a New Family Tradition
Choose this International Day of Families to begin planning your next getaway together with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and begin a new tradition
Of discovering the world, one cruise at a time
On board, every member of a multigenerational family can find something they love, without the stress of managing travel plans or daily logistics.
If you’re considering your very first family cruise this year, here are a few smart NCL tips that will make this holiday a pleasure from start to finish:
Start Planning Early
One of the biggest advantages of a cruise holiday is the time it gives you to plan ahead. Cruise lines typically announce sailings months in advance, so if you have a destination on your wish list or a particular itinerary in mind, it’s worth exploring the sailing dates across NCL’s fleet early. Start with your visa and passport applications and ensure all your travel documents are valid well in advance. Planning early not only gives you peace of mind, but also unlocks the best choice of cabins, your choice of flight timings, and access to sought after onboard experiences. This is especially important for families – larger staterooms and connecting cabins do tend to book out quickly during peak holidays and festive travel periods. Securing these early can make a huge difference to your overall comfort and holiday experience.
Choose an Itinerary That Matches Your Family’s Travel Style
FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is real but when it comes to choosing your cruise itinerary, it’s important not to follow the crowd. The most popular itinerary isn’t always the perfect fit for your family. Instead, focus on selecting a cruise experience that aligns with your family’s interests, pace, and travel style. Those travelling with younger children may prefer shorter sailings with more relaxation time onboard, while those with teenagers may enjoy port-intensive itineraries packed with adventure and excursions.
Europe is a popular cruise destination among Indians and NCL’s Summer 2026 deployment is thoughtfully designed especially to help families explore more of Europe while managing less, without the hassles of constant packing and unpacking.
Through November 2026, eight NCL ships — including one of the brand’s newest vessels, Norwegian Viva® — will sail across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Greek Isles departing from 11 embarkation ports across 10 European countries. NCL also offers several seven-day itineraries with fewer sea days, allowing families to wake up in a new destination almost every day while still enjoying the flexibility and ease that cruising provides. Select sailings also include overnight stays in cities like Reykjavik, Copenhagen, and Istanbul, allowing travellers more time to explore at a relaxed pace.
Prioritise Comfort
When travelling far from home on a cruise vacation comfort becomes essential - both onboard and in your accommodation. For first-time cruisers, cabin selection plays a key role. After a day of exploring ashore, returning to a spacious, well-appointed stateroom can make all the different in helping you rest, recharge and make the most of each day.
For families, especially those travelling across generations, options such as connecting rooms, family mini-suites, or balcony cabins are ideal. Booking cabins closer to dining areas or activity zones can also make moving around the ship much easier when travelling with children or elderly family members.
The onboard experience also plays a huge role in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable holiday. Aboard NCL’s award-winning fleet, families can enjoy flexible dining options, non-stop entertainment, and activities designed for every generation. While younger travellers can spend time at Aqua Parks, waterslides, or the racetrack, adults may prefer relaxing at the award-winning Mandara Spa® or unwinding at quieter adults-only spaces like the Vibe Beach Club. This balance allows every family member to enjoy the vacation their own way while still coming together for shared experiences.
Balance Activities with Downtime
One of the best parts about cruising is the flexibility it allows you to do as much, or as little, as you want.
While it’s tempting to fill your itinerary with back-to-back shore excursions, a non-stop schedule can quickly become overwhelming for both children and adults
. So, make sure you mix busy days with slower moments like quiet family dinners, live entertainment, pool time, or simply sitting by the deck or balconies soaking in the ocean views. Cruise holidays work particularly well for families because everyone can enjoy the trip differently while still spending quality time together.
Pack Smart and Pre-Book Key Activities
Cruise vacations offer a diverse mix of activities from excursions and pool days to dinners and entertainment, often across multiple climates and time zones, so packing versatile essentials is a must. Comfortable footwear, lightweight layers, warmers, sunscreen, chargers, swimwear, and a compact excursion bag are must-haves for a seamless trip. It’s also important to reserve popular dining experiences, activities and shore excursions in advance especially during peak travel periods. Pre-booking allows you spend less time logistics onboard and more time to enjoy the experiences.
Start a New Family Tradition
Choose this International Day of Families to begin planning your next getaway together with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and begin a new tradition
Of discovering the world, one cruise at a time
ActiMedia
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