Hamilton Global Opportunities Plc (ALHGO.PA) Held Its Annual General Meeting Today To Present The Financial Performance Of HGO For 2025 And To Present Two Resolutions To Shareholders For Approval.

Annual General Meeting 14 th May 2026

London, May 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. GMT- Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 – ("HGO") held its Annual General Meeting today to present the financial performance of HGO for 2025 and to present two resolutions to shareholders for approval.

Shareholders were asked to vote on the following two resolutions;

In each case the shareholder votes exceeded the required thresholds for approval and the Annual General Meeting therefore resolved to approve both resolutions as presented.





About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Contact

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder & CEO

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Gavin Alexander

Director & CRO

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