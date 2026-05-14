Neonatal Ventilator Market Research Report 2026-2031: Increasing Adoption Of NAVA, And Shift Towards Non-Invasive & Hybrid Ventilators

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Ventilator Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global neonatal ventilators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2025 to 2031.

The global neonatal ventilators market is highly competitive and comprises international and regional enterprises such as Dragerwerk, Hamilton Medical, Getinge, GE Healthcare, and Philips, among others, that hold significant market share because of their innovative product portfolios and are implementing various strategies, such as technological advancements and M&A with varied suppliers, to stay competitive in the growing market. For instance, in 2025, Drager is expanding its neonatal care division by incorporating BiliPredics, an advanced software tool developed by NeoPredics.

NEONATAL VENTILATORS MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS

Shift Towards Non-Invasive & Hybrid Ventilators

The integration of non-invasive ventilation modes such as NIPPV, nasal CPAP, and high-flow nasal cannula into neonatal ventilation systems is enhancing the ability to deliver efficient respiratory support while minimizing lung injury. Further, varied companies are also introducing next-generation neonatal ventilators which combines multi support modalities in a single system, enabling seamless transitions based on an infant's clinical status. For instance, Hamilton Medical offers the HAMILTON-C6 Neo ventilator designed for neonatal ICUs with enhanced lung-protective ventilation modes. Hence, these product innovations are likely to support the continued growth of neonatal ventilators across global markets.

Increasing Adoption of Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist

The strategic adoption of NAVA is stimulating broader market expansion as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize smart respiratory management tools and data-driven ventilator platforms. Leading medical companies are including advanced technologies (NAVA) in their high-end respiratory product lines to capture market share in the competitive. For instance, Servo Type ventilators by Getinge use both NAVA & Edi monitoring to evaluate in real-time and the function of an infant's diaphragm to provide individualized weaning from mechanical ventilation, which often improves infant outcomes and shorter NICU stays.

Growing Pre-Term Birth Rate

Preterm infants face a significantly higher risk of respiratory distress, underdeveloped organ systems, and long-term complications, which usually require immediate admission into NICUs. Further, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) estimations, approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely around the world each year, and this continues to grow in the upcoming years. Hence, such factors make preterm birth one of the most persistent global public health challenges, which is likely to support the advancement across the neonatal ventilators market.

NEONATAL VENTILATORS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2025, the North America region is the largest market, and the US dominates the market across the region and accounts for a significant share of over 87% during 2025, supported by high institutional delivery rates, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of technology-enabled neonatal care. For instance, as per national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shows that NICU admission rates in the US increased from around 8.7% in 2016 to 9.8% in 2023, which is nearly a 13% rise.

Moreover, the European neonatal ventilators market is also steadily rising because of the presence of domestic manufacturers such as Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG, which support technology refresh cycles and strengthen the adoption of advanced neonatal ventilators.

The APAC region is the fastest-growing market for neonatal ventilators, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. China is the largest contributor during the forecast period, and India is the fastest-growing market, owing to the rising government initiatives like the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and through Ayushman Bharat, strengthening intervention and referral systems, while implementing remote NICU monitoring and tele NICU models.

Additionally, in 2025, countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, and Saudi Arbia among others, are also significantly investing in healthcare systems, which is gradually supporting the market growth. For instance, in 2025, Abu Dhabi's government approved the establishment of a world-class medical city dedicated to women's and children's health.

NEONATAL VENTILATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY COMPONENT

The global neonatal ventilators market by component is segmented into consumables & accessories and devices. In 2025, the consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest revenue share, over 60%, because of the recurring and high-volume usage of single-use and short-life components in NICUs. Items such as breathing circuits, nasal masks, prongs, humidification chambers, filters, sensors, and tubing sets are required for every ventilation procedure and frequent patient turnover, resulting in continuous replacement demand and stable revenue generation.

Additionally, the consumables & accessories segment benefits from the expanding base of installed neonatal ventilators across hospitals and maternity centers, as each device drives ongoing demand for compatible accessories and disposables. OEMs such as GE HealthCare, Drager, Philips Healthcare, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, along with third-party suppliers, are strengthening this segment by expanding neonatal-specific consumables portfolios and improving product compatibility and patient comfort.

INSIGHT BY FUNCTIONALITY

Based on the functionality, the non-invasive neonatal ventilators hold the global largest neonatal ventilators market share, and it is anticipated to witness continuous growth as clinicians prioritize lung-protective strategies, reduced intubation-related complications, and improved neonatal outcomes.

Additionally, non-invasive modes include CPAP, BiPAP, high-flow nasal cannula therapy, and nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV), allowing clinicians to provide continuous or intermittent support while preserving spontaneous breathing. These modes help maintain stability, reduce the work of breathing, and minimise the risk of ventilator-associated complications, enabling safer, lung-protective respiratory care for preterm and critically ill neonates by providing support based on the infant's condition.

INSIGHT BY MOBILITY

Based on mobility, the standalone ventilators hold a significant share as they provide strong functionality, advanced monitoring, and multi-mode ventilation capabilities. Moreover, these devices are typically preferred in hospital settings due to their comprehensive features, high precision, and ability to support critically ill neonates requiring long-term respiratory assistance.

Standalone ventilators are preferred in hospital settings because of their robust functionality, high reliability, and ability to support long-term ventilation needs. They facilitate complex respiratory interventions, multi-mode support, and integration with NICU monitoring systems, improving workflow efficiency and patient safety.

Portable ventilators, on the other hand, are witnessing strong growth due to the rising adoption of home care, ambulatory clinics, and community health centers. They enable safe transport, mobility, and continuity of care, allowing preterm or sick neonates to receive ventilation support outside traditional NICUs.

INSIGHT BY END-USER

Based on end-user, the global neonatal ventilators market is segmented into hospitals, maternity & specialty care and others. Hospitals are the primary point of care for preterm and critically ill infants, driving ongoing demand for both neonatal devices and consumables. In 2025, hospitals accounted for the largest market share because of the high volume of neonatal admissions, complex cases requiring advanced ventilation, and continuous patient turnover in NICUs.

Hospitals are the major demand drivers for the neonatal ventilator market as they manage the highest volume of preterm and critically ill newborns requiring continuous respiratory support.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the global neonatal ventilators market?

What is the growth rate of the global neonatal ventilators market?

Who are the major players in the global neonatal ventilators market?

What are the key trends in the global neonatal ventilators market? Which region dominates the global neonatal ventilators market?

Key Attributes:

