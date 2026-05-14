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Israel Seals USD34M Deal to Boost F-35 Adir's Strike Range
(MENAFN) Israel has inked a contract exceeding $34 million to significantly extend the combat reach of its premier fighter aircraft, the F-35 Adir, the country's Defense Ministry announced Thursday — a move that signals intensified military preparedness amid simmering regional hostilities.
The Defense Procurement Directorate formalized the agreement with Cyclone, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, according to a ministry statement.
The contract explicitly covers "the development of an extended-range capability for the F-35 'Adir' fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin," the statement confirmed.
"The deal, valued at over $34 million (over NIS 100 million), covers the development and integration of external fuel tanks based on an existing Cyclone design originally developed for the F-16," it said.
The upgraded capability is designed to extend the aircraft's "operational range, reduce reliance on aerial refueling, and enhance operational flexibility across long-range missions," the ministry added — enhancements widely seen as directly relevant to potential long-distance strike scenarios against Iran.
The announcement arrives against a volatile regional backdrop. Tensions erupted after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, along with the closure of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
A fragile ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable agreement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed expiration date.
With diplomacy between Washington and Tehran still unresolved, Israeli media reports indicate that Tel Aviv has elevated its military alert level, bracing for a potential resumption of hostilities should negotiations break down entirely.
The Defense Procurement Directorate formalized the agreement with Cyclone, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, according to a ministry statement.
The contract explicitly covers "the development of an extended-range capability for the F-35 'Adir' fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin," the statement confirmed.
"The deal, valued at over $34 million (over NIS 100 million), covers the development and integration of external fuel tanks based on an existing Cyclone design originally developed for the F-16," it said.
The upgraded capability is designed to extend the aircraft's "operational range, reduce reliance on aerial refueling, and enhance operational flexibility across long-range missions," the ministry added — enhancements widely seen as directly relevant to potential long-distance strike scenarios against Iran.
The announcement arrives against a volatile regional backdrop. Tensions erupted after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, along with the closure of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
A fragile ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable agreement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed expiration date.
With diplomacy between Washington and Tehran still unresolved, Israeli media reports indicate that Tel Aviv has elevated its military alert level, bracing for a potential resumption of hostilities should negotiations break down entirely.
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