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Pakistan, Kuwait Discuss Mideast Crisis, Hormuz Impact on Global Economy
(MENAFN) Top diplomats from Pakistan and Kuwait held discussions on Wednesday focused on the escalating Middle East conflict, with particular attention to the broader economic consequences of the Strait of Hormuz closure, according to an official statement.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah exchanged views during a phone call on regional developments and the worsening geopolitical situation.
The conversation, as outlined in a foreign ministry readout, also highlighted Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue between the United States and Iran in an effort to de-escalate tensions and bring an end to the conflict.
Both sides reportedly examined the wider repercussions of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued instability in the vital shipping lane could have serious consequences for the global economy. They also expressed hope that the situation could eventually be resolved through peaceful and lasting arrangements.
Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.
The diplomatic exchange comes as US President Donald Trump continues a high-profile visit to China, where he is expected to discuss the Middle East situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other major international issues.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah exchanged views during a phone call on regional developments and the worsening geopolitical situation.
The conversation, as outlined in a foreign ministry readout, also highlighted Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue between the United States and Iran in an effort to de-escalate tensions and bring an end to the conflict.
Both sides reportedly examined the wider repercussions of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued instability in the vital shipping lane could have serious consequences for the global economy. They also expressed hope that the situation could eventually be resolved through peaceful and lasting arrangements.
Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.
The diplomatic exchange comes as US President Donald Trump continues a high-profile visit to China, where he is expected to discuss the Middle East situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other major international issues.
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