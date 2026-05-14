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National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) Partners With Medhavi Skills University To Redefine India's Education-To-Employment Pathway
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 13th May 2026: In a significant step towards advancing India's skill-integrated education ecosystem aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, National Institute of Open Schooling and Medhavi Skills University have entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly strengthen pathways between school education, vocational education, and higher education across the country.
The MoU was formally signed by Col. Shakeel Ahmad, Secretary, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and Shri Kuldip Sarma, Honourable Co-Founder & Pro Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kuldip Sarma said:“This partnership marks a defining moment in India's education and skilling landscape. It is a major step towards building seamless pathways between education, skilling, and employability. This initiative strongly aligns with the vision of NEP 2020 and the National Credit Framework, enabling learners across socio-economic backgrounds to access flexible, industry-linked, and future-ready education opportunities.”
“NIOS has always focused on expanding inclusive and accessible learning opportunities across the country. This collaboration with MSU will further strengthen vocational education, credit mobility, and learner progression pathways aligned with the vision of NEP 2020,” added Col. Shakeel Ahmad.
During the MoU signing ceremony, from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Dr. Tarun Punia, Deputy Director, Vocational Education Department, and Dr. Nilima Pant, Assistant Director (Academics), Vocational Education Department were present. On behalf of Medhavi Skills University, Dr. Lalit Narayan, Vice President and Senior Dean (Academic Affairs and Administration), and Ms. Purva Jain, Assistant Manager were present during the ceremony.
This collaboration marks one of the first comprehensive partnerships of its kind between NIOS and Medhavi Skills University, one of India's leading skills-focused university ecosystem in India, creating a transformative framework for skill development, academic mobility, vocational certifications, school equivalency pathways, and employability-linked education at scale.
The partnership aims to create seamless progression opportunities for learners, school dropouts, working professionals, apprentices, vocational trainees, and youth from underserved communities by integrating formal education with industry-linked skills training and work-integrated learning.
Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on:
- Establishment of Accredited Vocational Institutions and Industry-based Learning Centres across India
- Skill training through market-relevant Certificate and Diploma programmes
- Creditization and mutual recognition of skill certifications
- Credit transfer pathways between vocational and school education
- Joint curriculum and content development
- Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) linked with Class 10 and 12 equivalency pathways
- Career guidance, placement, entrepreneurship and learner support services
- Joint development of digital learning ecosystems
- Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes for vocational instructors and trainers
The collaboration will also support work-integrated programmes, apprenticeship-embedded diplomas, flexi-MoU programmes, and industry-aligned skilling initiatives across manufacturing, services, and emerging sectors.
About Medhavi Skills University (MSU):
Medhavi Skills University is a UGC-recognised private Skills University established by an Act of the Government of Sikkim. As an NCVET-recognised Awarding Body, MSU designs and delivers skill-integrated higher education programmes that combine academic credit with workplace learning, apprenticeships and deep industry partnerships. MSU is committed to NEP 2020's vision of flexible, credit-based, outcome-driven education that leads to employability, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.
The MoU was formally signed by Col. Shakeel Ahmad, Secretary, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and Shri Kuldip Sarma, Honourable Co-Founder & Pro Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kuldip Sarma said:“This partnership marks a defining moment in India's education and skilling landscape. It is a major step towards building seamless pathways between education, skilling, and employability. This initiative strongly aligns with the vision of NEP 2020 and the National Credit Framework, enabling learners across socio-economic backgrounds to access flexible, industry-linked, and future-ready education opportunities.”
“NIOS has always focused on expanding inclusive and accessible learning opportunities across the country. This collaboration with MSU will further strengthen vocational education, credit mobility, and learner progression pathways aligned with the vision of NEP 2020,” added Col. Shakeel Ahmad.
During the MoU signing ceremony, from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Dr. Tarun Punia, Deputy Director, Vocational Education Department, and Dr. Nilima Pant, Assistant Director (Academics), Vocational Education Department were present. On behalf of Medhavi Skills University, Dr. Lalit Narayan, Vice President and Senior Dean (Academic Affairs and Administration), and Ms. Purva Jain, Assistant Manager were present during the ceremony.
This collaboration marks one of the first comprehensive partnerships of its kind between NIOS and Medhavi Skills University, one of India's leading skills-focused university ecosystem in India, creating a transformative framework for skill development, academic mobility, vocational certifications, school equivalency pathways, and employability-linked education at scale.
The partnership aims to create seamless progression opportunities for learners, school dropouts, working professionals, apprentices, vocational trainees, and youth from underserved communities by integrating formal education with industry-linked skills training and work-integrated learning.
Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on:
- Establishment of Accredited Vocational Institutions and Industry-based Learning Centres across India
- Skill training through market-relevant Certificate and Diploma programmes
- Creditization and mutual recognition of skill certifications
- Credit transfer pathways between vocational and school education
- Joint curriculum and content development
- Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) linked with Class 10 and 12 equivalency pathways
- Career guidance, placement, entrepreneurship and learner support services
- Joint development of digital learning ecosystems
- Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes for vocational instructors and trainers
The collaboration will also support work-integrated programmes, apprenticeship-embedded diplomas, flexi-MoU programmes, and industry-aligned skilling initiatives across manufacturing, services, and emerging sectors.
About Medhavi Skills University (MSU):
Medhavi Skills University is a UGC-recognised private Skills University established by an Act of the Government of Sikkim. As an NCVET-recognised Awarding Body, MSU designs and delivers skill-integrated higher education programmes that combine academic credit with workplace learning, apprenticeships and deep industry partnerships. MSU is committed to NEP 2020's vision of flexible, credit-based, outcome-driven education that leads to employability, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.
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