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Uzbekistan, India Hold 17Th Round Of Political Consultations In Delhi

Uzbekistan, India Hold 17Th Round Of Political Consultations In Delhi


2026-05-14 03:35:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan and India held the 17th round of political consultations between foreign ministries in Delhi, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The Uzbek delegation was led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Bahromjon Aloyev, while the Indian side was headed by Secretary (West) for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state of strategic partnership and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

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