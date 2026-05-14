Uzbekistan, India Hold 17Th Round Of Political Consultations In Delhi
The Uzbek delegation was led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Bahromjon Aloyev, while the Indian side was headed by Secretary (West) for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George.
During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state of strategic partnership and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.--
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