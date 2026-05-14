Kerala Lottery Jackpot Alert! Karunya Plus KN-623 Result Today, First Prize Rs 1 Crore (May 14, 2026)

The Kerala State Lottery Department has conducted the Karunya Plus KN-623 draw on May 14, 2026, with thousands of participants eagerly waiting for the official results. The weekly lottery draw, held every Thursday, is one of the most popular lottery events in the state and attracts widespread attention due to its ₹1 crore first prize.

The draw is conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, following strict procedural guidelines to ensure transparency and fairness. The results are typically released shortly after the draw process is completed and verified by officials. The results will be announced at 3 pm on may 14, 2026.

As of now, the official winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN-623 have not yet been fully published, and participants are advised to wait for confirmation from authorized sources. Once released, the results will include the first prize, second prize, third prize, and multiple consolation prizes across different ticket series.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Jackpot Alert! Dhanalekshmi DL-52 Results Declared, Check Your Ticket; Did You Win Rs 1 Crore? (May 13, 2026)

The Kerala lottery system is known for its structured and regulated format, making it one of the most trusted state-run lottery networks in India. Along with Karunya Plus, other weekly draws such as Win-Win, Akshaya, and Pournami also generate significant participation and revenue for the state.

Winners of the Karunya Plus lottery must follow a defined claim process. Smaller prize amounts can usually be collected through authorized lottery agents, while higher prize winnings require submission at designated lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket. Verification is mandatory before final prize disbursement.

Officials strongly advise participants to rely only on official Kerala Lottery Department notifications or authorized publication channels for result confirmation, as misinformation and fake result lists often circulate online during draw days.

The Karunya Plus KN-623 result update is expected shortly, and participants are encouraged to keep checking official portals for the confirmed winning numbers.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Jackpot Alert! SS 519 Results Declared, Check Your Ticket; Did You Win Rs 1 Crore? (May 12, 2026)