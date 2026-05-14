Iran's Araghchi Says Those Aiding Israel Will 'Be Held Accountable'

In a post on X, Araghchi said hostility toward“the great nation of Iran” was“a foolish gamble” and claimed Netanyahu had now openly confirmed information previously conveyed to Iranian leaders by the country's intelligence services. He described alleged efforts to create divisions in the region as“unforgivable.”

His remarks came a day after Al Jazeera reported, citing sources, that Netanyahu had secretly traveled to the UAE and met senior Emirati officials. However, the UAE's state news agency WAM denied the reports and said no such visit had taken place.

The tensions come amid growing reports of covert regional coordination against Iran during the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Reuters previously reported that Saudi Arabia had carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq during the conflict, while separate reports by The New York Times said Riyadh had also conducted covert operations inside Iran in response to attacks on Saudi territory.

Regional security tensions have intensified since the February escalation between Iran, Israel and the United States, which triggered missile and drone exchanges across the Gulf and raised fears of a wider regional war. Iran has repeatedly accused some Gulf states of quietly assisting Israeli and US military operations, allegations those countries have publicly denied.

In recent weeks, media reports have also suggested that Israel and the UAE increased security and intelligence coordination to counter Iranian missile and drone threats. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi denied the report.

Iran has warned that any regional country allowing its territory or airspace to be used against Tehran could face retaliation, while Gulf states have sought to avoid being drawn directly into the conflict as diplomatic efforts to preserve the fragile ceasefire continue.