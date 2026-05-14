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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates“Sanskar Bharat Abhiyaan” At India International Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Renowned media personality and cultural ambassador Dr. Sandeep Marwah inaugurated the Social and Cultural Mission“Sanskar Bharat Abhiyaan” at the prestigious India International Centre. The initiative is dedicated to spreading the essence of Indian heritage, traditions, and cultural values across the globe.
The event witnessed the presence of eminent scholars, cultural enthusiasts, and dignitaries committed to promoting India's rich legacy. On this significant occasion, Dr. Marwah was honored with the prestigious“Sanskar Bharat Ratan” award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the promotion of Indian art and culture worldwide.
Prof. Dr. M.K. Vajpayee, Founder of the mission, addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Indian traditions and cultural heritage in the modern world. He highlighted how Indian values have always guided humanity towards peace, harmony, and spiritual growth.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his deep gratitude for the honor and reiterated his commitment to cultural diplomacy. He stated,“Indian history, Indian culture, and the Indian way of life are deeply rooted in human values. These values have the power to unite the world and create a more compassionate and harmonious global society.”
He further added that initiatives like Sanskar Bharat Abhiyaan play a crucial role in connecting younger generations with their cultural roots while also presenting India's rich heritage to the international community.
The inauguration marked the beginning of a dynamic movement aimed at strengthening cultural awareness and fostering global appreciation of India's timeless traditions.
The event witnessed the presence of eminent scholars, cultural enthusiasts, and dignitaries committed to promoting India's rich legacy. On this significant occasion, Dr. Marwah was honored with the prestigious“Sanskar Bharat Ratan” award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the promotion of Indian art and culture worldwide.
Prof. Dr. M.K. Vajpayee, Founder of the mission, addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Indian traditions and cultural heritage in the modern world. He highlighted how Indian values have always guided humanity towards peace, harmony, and spiritual growth.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his deep gratitude for the honor and reiterated his commitment to cultural diplomacy. He stated,“Indian history, Indian culture, and the Indian way of life are deeply rooted in human values. These values have the power to unite the world and create a more compassionate and harmonious global society.”
He further added that initiatives like Sanskar Bharat Abhiyaan play a crucial role in connecting younger generations with their cultural roots while also presenting India's rich heritage to the international community.
The inauguration marked the beginning of a dynamic movement aimed at strengthening cultural awareness and fostering global appreciation of India's timeless traditions.
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