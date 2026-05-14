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Malaysia’s PM Blasts Norway for Revoking Export License for NSM
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched a sharp diplomatic offensive against Norway on Thursday, publicly condemning Oslo's decision to cancel an export license for the Naval Strike Missile system destined for Malaysia's naval modernization drive.
Taking to the US social media platform X, Anwar disclosed that he had confronted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store directly by phone over the contentious move.
"I conveyed Malaysia's vehement objection in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store regarding Norway's unilateral and unacceptable decision to revoke the export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and its associated launcher systems, ostensibly to protect Norway's security," he said.
Oslo defended the revocation on national security grounds — a justification Anwar flatly rejected, pointing to Kuala Lumpur's unblemished compliance with the contract's terms since its inception.
"Malaysia has honored every obligation under this contract since 2018: scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation," Anwar said. "Norway, it appears, has not felt compelled to extend us the same courtesy and demonstration of good faith."
At the core of the dispute lies Malaysia's acquisition of the NSM anti-ship missile system, a cornerstone of the country's Littoral Combat Ship program and a pillar of Kuala Lumpur's long-range naval strategy. Anwar cautioned that the fallout could ripple well beyond Malaysia's borders, threatening the wider regional security architecture.
"I made it plain that this decision will have grave consequences for Malaysia's defense operational readiness and the Littoral Combat Ship modernization program," he said. "It will undoubtedly carry broader ramifications for the regional balance."
The Malaysian leader broadened his criticism to cast doubt on the dependability of European defense partners as a whole, framing the episode as a fundamental breach of contractual integrity.
"Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner," Anwar said. "If European defense suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window."
Taking to the US social media platform X, Anwar disclosed that he had confronted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store directly by phone over the contentious move.
"I conveyed Malaysia's vehement objection in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store regarding Norway's unilateral and unacceptable decision to revoke the export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and its associated launcher systems, ostensibly to protect Norway's security," he said.
Oslo defended the revocation on national security grounds — a justification Anwar flatly rejected, pointing to Kuala Lumpur's unblemished compliance with the contract's terms since its inception.
"Malaysia has honored every obligation under this contract since 2018: scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation," Anwar said. "Norway, it appears, has not felt compelled to extend us the same courtesy and demonstration of good faith."
At the core of the dispute lies Malaysia's acquisition of the NSM anti-ship missile system, a cornerstone of the country's Littoral Combat Ship program and a pillar of Kuala Lumpur's long-range naval strategy. Anwar cautioned that the fallout could ripple well beyond Malaysia's borders, threatening the wider regional security architecture.
"I made it plain that this decision will have grave consequences for Malaysia's defense operational readiness and the Littoral Combat Ship modernization program," he said. "It will undoubtedly carry broader ramifications for the regional balance."
The Malaysian leader broadened his criticism to cast doubt on the dependability of European defense partners as a whole, framing the episode as a fundamental breach of contractual integrity.
"Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner," Anwar said. "If European defense suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window."
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