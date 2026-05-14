Oil Shortage Fades Colors On Japanese Chip Packs

Japanese snack giant Calbee has adopted a creative solution to address disruptions in the oil supply chain linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The company announced that the packaging for several of its products will now be produced in a simplified black-and-white design, AzerNEWS reports.

In an official statement, Calbee confirmed that it has switched to using only black and white ink for 14 product types, including potato chips and breakfast cereals. According to Reuters, Calbee is one of the largest players in Japan's snack food market.

The decision comes amid reduced oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. The disruption has contributed to supply shortages and rising prices not only for crude oil, but also for downstream petroleum-based products.

One such product is naphtha, a petrochemical derivative of crude oil widely used in ink production. Japan relies heavily on naphtha imports from the Middle East, which account for roughly 40% of its total consumption, making the supply chain particularly vulnerable.

Interestingly, Calbee's move reflects a broader trend in Japan's food industry, where companies are increasingly rethinking packaging strategies to reduce reliance on petroleum-based materials. Earlier decisions by other snack producers to temporarily halt production triggered panic buying among consumers in March, highlighting how sensitive the market is to even small disruptions.

Analysts also note that such“minimalist packaging” strategies could become more common if energy volatility persists, potentially reshaping how everyday consumer goods are designed and marketed.