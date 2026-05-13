Urvashi Rautela Adds Bling To Cannes Look With 'Diamond Nails'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is in the French Riviera for the fifth time, has brought in some“desi bling” to the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The actress shared a picture of her freshly done nails on the stories section of Instagram. In the image, Urvashi put her diamond encrusted nails under running water.

For the caption, she wrote:“Custom diamond Cannes Nail Set.”

It was at the opening ceremony, when Urvashi made her appearance at the festival, which commenced on May 12. She had shared a picture of herself dazzling in an ensemble by a Vietnamese designer.

The actress was dressed in an embellished gown with silver crystal embroidery, sheer detailing, and dramatic cape-style sleeves. She completed her look with a heavily jewel-encrusted headgear and a clutch.

For the caption, she wrote: MERCI CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026... OPENING CEREMONY.”

On the acting front, Urvashi will next be seen in the second season of Inspector Avinash, which first aired in 2023, is headlined by Randeep Hooda.

The first installment featured names such as Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary.

The show was based on true events and the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. The series revolves around the life of Avinash Mishra, who was brought in to stop the crimes in the state.

While talking to IANS earlier, the actress had said that the most powerful emotion driving her character Poonam in the upcoming edition is survival wrapped in silence.

Urvashi told IANS:“The most powerful emotion driving my character this season is survival wrapped in silence.”

She added:“In crime dramas, people often only see the violence, power, or action, but underneath all of that, there's usually fear, emotional isolation, and the constant need to protect oneself emotionally. My character carries that internal conflict very deeply.”

She revealed that what she finds fascinating is that her character is not "driven by loud emotions".

“She's driven by restraint. Sometimes strength is not about aggression; it's about enduring things quietly while still holding yourself together. That emotional complexity is what attracted me to the role,” she said.