Tori Spelling Speaks Out On 'Frightening' Car Crash With Her Kids

Days after meeting with a car crash, which also involved her kids, Tori Spelling has spoken out about the frightening incident and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped them.

According to PEOPLE, the accident took place on April 2 in Temecula, California, when Spelling was travelling with four of her children and three of their friends. The group of eight was involved in a collision after another vehicle allegedly ran a red light at high speed.

Spelling Shares Her Account

Now, a couple of days after the incident, Spelling has shared a video on Instagram, where she spoke about how serious the situation could have been. She said, "We are so grateful and so lucky, because it could have been so much worse. I'm just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day."

Recalling the Impact

She also described the moment of impact and how she tried to protect the kids in the car. Recalling the crash, she said, "In a split second, I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on, full impact into the side of our car. I turned hard left, as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TORI SPELLING (@torispelling) She further thanked the first responders who reached the spot quickly and helped everyone. "I'm grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent," she said.

Accident Aftermath

According to PEOPLE, police reached the accident spot around 5:45 pm and found two damaged vehicles. No arrests were made. All eight people in Spelling's car were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances and treated for injuries like cuts, bruises and concussions.

Tori Spelling shares five children with her former husband, Dean McDermott. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)