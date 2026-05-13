MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation and responsible use of public resources has triggered a wider response across the country, with several senior political leaders, ministers and top police officers beginning to reduce the size of their official convoys and curb unnecessary expenditure amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.During a recent Union Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister reportedly advised ministers to spend carefully, save fuel and avoid unnecessary expenses in view of global uncertainties and rising pressure on resources.

During a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the prime minister, Modi is learnt to have told ministers that they must focus on cost-cutting and consciously reduce spending of resources in the wake of the West Asia crisis.

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Sources said the prime minister also urged the ministers to cut down their convoy size and foreign visits, after which several ministers announced steps in this regard.

The Prime Minister himself has already begun implementing the measures by reducing the number of vehicles in his convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam while maintaining all required security arrangements, sources added.

Officials said the Prime Minister also suggested greater use of electric vehicles in official convoys wherever possible, without purchasing new vehicles specifically for the purpose.

Sources clarified that the measures were not part of an austerity drive but were aimed at encouraging efficient use of resources, reducing fuel consumption and lowering dependence on imported goods.

Following the Prime Minister's appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reportedly reduced the size of his official convoy to less than half while maintaining prescribed security protocols.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha too decided to cut the size of his official convoy by half in support of the fuel-saving initiative.

Officials at Raj Bhawan said the move was aimed at promoting responsible expenditure and efficient use of resources.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also joined the initiative by travelling alone in his vehicle without using escort and pilot vehicles usually provided under official protocol.

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Sources further said that after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision, several senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officers have also started downsizing their official cavalcades in line with the Prime Minister's appeal.

Taking a cue from the prime minister's appeal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles accompanying him and ministers.

Adityanath also appealed to people to adopt the prime minister's call for spending more wisely.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that he will use a minimum number of vehicles for his convoy and asked his ministerial colleagues to do the same. He also encouraged people to use public transport.

“Until the next order, there will be a minimum number of vehicles in my cavalcade from a security perspective, and there will be no vehicle rallies. All ministers will also use a minimum number of vehicles while travelling,” Yadav said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced limits on official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives.

She also urged Delhi residents to adopt carpooling and make greater use of public transport instead of private vehicles.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma similarly directed that his convoy use be minimised. He also instructed all officials and public representatives to adopt similar practices.

The Maharashtra government has directed all ministers to obtain prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has switched to an electric vehicle as a step towards energy conservation and sustainable governance.

All ministers of Shiv Sena have also been advised to minimise non-essential travel and reduce the number of vehicles used for official movement, official sources said.

They have been directed to strictly follow these guidelines and contribute towards fuel conservation, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced that he will travel within the state in trains, state transport buses and public transport instead of helicopters and flights, while also reducing the size of official convoys to save fuel.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi also cancelled his planned trip to the United States after the prime minister's appeal to reduce foreign travel.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has announced that he has reduced the number of vehicles used for him by half and will undertake official travel only when necessary.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government would unveil precautionary measures within two days to mitigate the impact of the West Asia conflict on the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said he has reduced the size of his convoy and that there will be special focus on the use of electric vehicles in future.

Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta declared Lok Bhavan a 'fuel conservation zone' and appealed to the universities to lead the conservation movement.

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi on Sunday suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.

Officials said the Centre was encouraging public representatives and government functionaries to adopt practical measures such as reducing fuel use, limiting unnecessary travel and promoting work-from-home practices wherever feasible to reduce operational costs and ease pressure on imports and foreign exchange outflows.

They maintained that there would be no cuts in welfare schemes, subsidies or capital expenditure, and clarified that the focus remained solely on efficient and responsible use of resources.

LG, DGP, Top Officers Cut Convoy Size By 50%

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Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has decided to reduce the size of his official convoy by half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for fuel conservation and efficient use of resources, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials at Lok Bhavan said the decision was taken in response to the Prime Minister's call to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and improve operational efficiency amid global uncertainty and fluctuations in international crude oil markets.

According to officials, the move is part of a broader effort to encourage prudent and responsible use of resources rather than any policy of spending cuts or austerity.

In line with the Lieutenant Governor's decision, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi and several other senior police officers have also reportedly reduced the size of their convoys by 50 percent.

Officials said the reduction in convoy sizes is expected to significantly lower fuel consumption while also streamlining movement, particularly in sensitive areas where larger convoys have traditionally been maintained due to security considerations.

They maintained that the steps should not be viewed as“austerity measures,” clarifying that there is no proposal under consideration to cut welfare schemes, reduce public expenditure or slow infrastructure investments.