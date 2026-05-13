Trump In China Against Backdrop Of Iran War

Beijing- US President Donald Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers.

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Giving a fist pump, Trump descended the steps of Air Force One. One after touching down at Beijing Capital International Airport, kicking off the first visit to China by a US president in almost a decade.

Right behind him were Tesla boss Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang - potent symbols of the business deals that Trump hopes to sign between the world's biggest economies.

Trump was greeted with a bunch of flowers and then walked along the red carpet, which was lined with 300 Chinese youths in white uniforms chanting“welcome” and waving small Chinese and US flags in unison.

While en route to Beijing, Trump said on social media he would“be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic.”

Nvidia's Huang was a surprise late addition to the trip, joining the plane at a stopover in Alaska. China is currently banned under US national security rules from buying the cutting-edge AI chips that the company produces.

But Iran, trade and Taiwan loom over the highly anticipated meeting, which Trump had already delayed from March because of the war the United States and Israel started in the Middle East.

Visiting China for the first time since 2017 during his previous term, Trump is expected to receive a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities.

Trump and Xi will hold talks at 10:00 am (02:00 GMT) on Thursday in Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People.

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The US president will also visit the historic Temple of Heaven, a world heritage site where China's emperors once prayed for a good harvest.

The leaders will then enjoy a state banquet in the evening.

On Friday, they are set to have tea and a working lunch before Trump heads home.

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As he departed the White House, Trump said he expected a“long talk” with Xi about the joint US-Israeli war with Iran, which sells most of its US-sanctioned oil to China.

But he also downplayed disagreements, telling reporters that“I don't think we need any help with Iran” from China and that Xi has been“relatively good” on the topic.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday it“welcomes” Trump's visit and that“China stands ready to work with the United States... to expand cooperation and manage differences”.

Yet Beijing is growing impatient for peace, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

Trump has repeatedly touted a strong personal relationship with Xi, which he insisted on Monday would prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the self-ruled democracy claimed by Beijing.

While Trump said on Monday he would speak to Xi about US arms sales to Taiwan, the move marks a departure from historic US insistence that it will not consult Beijing on its support to the island.

His trip will be closely scrutinised by Taiwan and Asian allies for any sign of weakening US support.