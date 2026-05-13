Hogan Transportation Companies Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On or around November 29, 2025, Hogan Transportation Companies (“Hogan”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Hogan determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between October 25, 2025, through November 29, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and copied files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Financial account information Credit/debit card information Driver's license numbers Passport or other government ID numbers
If you received notice of the Hogan data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to seek compensation on behalf of individuals impacted by the Hogan Transportation data breach.
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may now be in the hands of cybercriminals who can post the data on the dark web or exploit it to commit identity theft and fraud.
To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
Contact:
Murphy Law Firm
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