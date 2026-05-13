Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Celebrates 124 Winners From 32 Countries For Their Media Awards For Breaking Infertility Stigma And Supporting Girl Education

Merck Foundation CEO announced call for application of 2026 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies - apply now at

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First Ladies of Africa, announced the winners of the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 under the categories “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension.” The awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of journalists who are raising awareness about critical social and health issues across Africa and beyond.

The Awards Ceremony was conducted virtually to honour and celebrate the outstanding contributions of all the winning media professionals. The winners were warmly acknowledged by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the“More Than a Mother” campaign.

Congratulating the winners, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, shared,“I am very happy to announce and celebrate the 124 outstanding winners from 32 countries, together with my dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of the 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother'.

I am proud of the remarkable participation we have witnessed in form of entries for the awards. Congratulations to each and every one of our outstanding winners.”

This year, Merck Foundation also recognized and awarded emerging and promising media talents under the Emergent Journalist Award category. All the winners will be acknowledged and celebrated by the CEO of Merck Foundation during a virtual award ceremony.

Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized,“I strongly believe in the power of media and the significant role it plays in shaping our society. As I always say, media enters every home, even without an invitation. Therefore, journalists have the unique ability to make a meaningful difference through their day-to-day work by raising awareness and driving a cultural shift in their communities.”

The theme of the “More Than a Mother” Media Awards is to raise awareness about important social issues like: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending Female Genital Mutilation and/or Stopping Gender-Based Violence. The theme of the “Diabetes and Hypertension” Media Awards is to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle and Raise Awareness about Prevention, Early detection and Management of Diabetes and Hypertension.

The Merck Foundation Media Awards were first launched in 2017 and have been announced annually since then, in partnership with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia.

Highlighting the long-term impact of the program, Dr. Rasha added,“We launched our Media Awards nine years ago with the aim of empowering journalists to spotlight important health and social issues in their respective communities. I am proud to share that, to date, we have recognized and celebrated more than 760 winners from 52 countries.”

The CEO of Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026.

“I am pleased to invite entries for the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards“More Than a Mother” and“Diabetes and Hypertension” 2026, in partnership with the African and Asian First Ladies. I look forward to receiving another outstanding round of impactful and inspiring entries this year,” said Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Entries can be submitted here:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2025

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA; The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI; The First Lady of Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER



Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, The Spectator, Ghana ( First Position )

Mackie Muctarr Jalloh, New Times Daily, Sierra Leone ( Second Position ) Alao Abiodun, The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria ( Third Position )

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Rainbow Radio Online, Ghana (First Position)

Odimegwu Onwumere, The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria ( Second Position )

Dzifa Tetteh Tay, Freelancer, Ghana ( Second Position )

Nyima Sillah, Voice of Gambia, Gambia ( Third Position ) Never Garmah Lomo, News Public Trust, Liberia ( Third Position )

RADIO CATEGORY WINNER



Hadiza Abdulrahman, Radio Nigeria, Nigeria (First Position)

Joyce Kantam Kolamong, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana (First Position)

Chinasa Ossai, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigeria ( Second Position )

Olufunke Fayemi, Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria ( Second Position ) Ojo Isaac Olufemi, Splash FM, Nigeria ( Third Position )

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS



Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, News Central TV, Nigeria (First Position)

Marshall Anthoni Ononye, News Central TV, Nigeria ( Second Position )

Grace Hammoah Asare, TV3, Ghana ( Second Position ) Maltiti Sayida Sadick, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana ( Third Position )

Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. Mrs. KAONE BOKO; The First Lady of the Republic of Malawi , H.E. Prof. GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA; The First Lady of Republic of Zambia, H.E. Mrs. MUTINTA HICHILEMA; The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS



Jessie Ngoma, Times of Zambia, Zambia (First Position)

Gresham Ngwira, Nation, Malawi (First Position)

Zipporah Mushala, Zambia Daily Mail, Zambia ( Second Position )

Caroline Somanje, Nation Publications Limited, Malawi ( Second Position )

Lame Lucas, The Midweek Sun, Botswana ( Second Position )

Faith Kaunde, Nation Publications Limited, Malawi ( Third Position )

Daisy Peloewetse, The Voice, Botswana ( Third Position ) Brenda Nkosi, Malawi News Agency (MANA), Malawi ( Third Position )

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



June Shimuoshili, Unwrap, Namibia (First Position)

Fugai Lupande, The Herald, Zimbabwe (First Position)

Maria David, Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Namibia ( Second Position )

Nhau Mangirazi, News Day, Zimbabwe ( Third Position ) Patricia Mashiri, ZimNow, Zimbabwe ( Third Position )

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Natasha Nyarai Mhandu, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Classic 263 Radio, Zimbabwe (First Position)

Charlotte Nambadja, The Namibian Newspaper, Namibia ( Second Position )

Doreen Sonani, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Malawi ( Third Position )

Philis Sitenge, FAITH RADIO, Zambia ( Third Position ) Yamikani Simutowe, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Malawi ( Third Position )

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Keneilwe Pono Patricia Lephoi, YTV, Botswana ( First Position )

Here are the winners from East African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H.

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS



Elizabeth Angira, People Daily, Kenya ( First Position )

Shaban Njia, Nipashe Newspaper, Tanzania ( Second Position )

Angeline Ochieng, Nation Media Group, Kenya ( Second Position )

Agutu Rosa, Standard Media Group, Kenya ( Third Position )

Francisca Emmanuel, Tanzania Standard Newspaper, Tanzania ( Third Position )

Vitus Audax, The Guardian, Tanzania ( Third Position ) Francis Dhamira Kajubi, The Guardian, Tanzania ( Third Position )

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Mbabazi Joan, The New Times, Rwanda (First Position)

Isabella Maua Chemosit, NewsLine, The Times, Kenya (First Position)

Irissheel Shanzu, Standard Media Group, Kenya ( Second Position ) Julius Maricha, The Citizen, Tanzania ( Third Position )

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Moraa Obiria, Nation Media Group, Kenya (First Position)

Namale Hajara Shahista, CBS FM 89.2 Radio, Uganda ( Second Position )

Mildrine Sabwami, North Rift Radio, Kenya ( Third Position ) Caren Waraba Sisya, Royal Media Services, Kenya ( Third Position )

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER



Walter Mwesigye, NTV, Uganda (First Position)

Eunice Omollo, NTV, Kenya ( Second Position ) Omary Hussein, Star TV, Tanzania ( Third Position )

Here are the winners from African French Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI; The First Lady of Republic of Senegal, H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER



Nkurunziza Moïse, Le Renouveau du Burundi, Burundi (First Position)

Issa Moussa, The Niger Times, Niger ( Second Position ) Guillaume Aimée Mete, Le Jour, Cameroon ( Third Position )

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Mapote Gaye, Infomedia27, Senegal (First Position)

Azododassi Mêmèdé Ambroisine, Savoir News, Togo ( Second Position )

Iradukunda Odette, Burundian Press Agency, Burundi ( Second Position ) Bréhima Traoré, Lettre d'Afrique, Mali ( Third Position )

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Harerimana Theobard, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi (First Position)

Boureima Ouedraogo, Radio la Voix du Paysan, Burkina Faso ( Second Position ) Moussa Kone, Radio Channel 2, Mali ( Third Position )

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS



Matthias Kabuya, Radio Television Debout Kasaï (RTDK), DRC (First Position)

Nadège Omoladé SANNY, Société de Radiodiffusion et Télévision du Bénin (SRTB), Benin ( Second Position )

Chris Irambona, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi ( Second Position )

Amadou BELLO, Balafon Media Group, Cameroon ( Third Position ) Joseph Murindajambo, Mashariki TV, Burundi ( Third Position )

Here are the winners from African Portuguese Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO; and The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Sheilla Ribeiro, Expresso das Ilhas, Cabo Verde ( First Position )

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Quinton Nicuete, Moz24h, Mozambique (First Position)

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Media Recognition Awards 2025

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA; and The First Lady of Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER



Annastacia Delali Sika, Daily Graphic, Ghana (First Position)

Ochiaka Ugwu, People's Daily, Nigeria (Second Position) Agnes Opoku Sarpong, Ghanian Times, Ghana (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Ojoma Akor, Daily Trust, Nigeria (First Position)

Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko, Modern Ghana, Ghana (First Position)

Patience Ivie Ihejirika, Leadership Newspaper, Nigeria (Second Position)

Idowu Abdullahi, Punch Nigeria, Nigeria (Second Position)

Nelson Manneh, Gambia Press Union, Gambia (Third Position) Dr. Fatoumata S Sarjo, The Standard, Gambia (Emergent Journalist Award)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Yecenu J. Sasetu, Montage 99.7FM, Nigeria (First Position) Vanessa Ukamaka Richard Bassey, Sparkling 92.3FM, Nigeria (Second Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER



Ezedimbu Karen Ogomegbunem, AIT live, Nigeria (First Position)

Sarah Apenkroh, TV3, Ghana (Second Position) Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, Arise News, Nigeria (Third Position)

Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. Mrs. KAONE BOKO; The First Lady of Republic of Zambia, H.E. Mrs. MUTINTA HICHILEMA; The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER



Nancy Kefilwe Ramokhua, The Patriot on Sunday, Botswana (First Position)

Taati Niilenge, The Namibian, Namibia (Second Position) Melody Mupeta, Zambia Daily Mail, Zambia (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Veronica Gwaze, Zimpapers, Zimbabwe (First Position)

Pitso Molemane, Kaya FM, South Africa (Second Position) Bridget McNulty, Sweet Life Diabetes Community, South Africa (Emergent Journalist Award)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Chileshe Kapenda, ZAMCOM Radio, Zambia (First Position) Sera Tamina, Radio Icengelo, Zambia (Second Position)

Here are the winners from East African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H.

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER



Abeid Othman, Mwananchi, Tanzania (First Position) Christina Mwakangale, Nipashe, Tanzania (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Lucy John Bosco, Mwananchi, Tanzania (First Position)

Phillys Chemtai Kirui, KASS Media Group, Kenya (Second Position) Melisa Mong'ina, Talk Africa, Kenya (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Angela Kezengwa, Royal Media Services Ltd, Kenya (First Position)

Millicent Kubai, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Kenya (Second Position) Mwanaisha Makumbuli, Highlands FM Radio, Tanzania (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Betty Mudondo, NTV, Uganda ( First Position )

Here are the winners from African French Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; and The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS



Arsène Jonathan Mosseavo, LANOCA, Central African Republic ( First Position ) Astère Nduwamungu, Le Renouveau du Burundi, Burundi ( Second Position )

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS



Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy and Development, DRC (First Position)

Manirakiza Richard, Burundian Press Agency, Burundi (Second Position)

Aka Ahoussi, Credochristi, Cote d'Ivoire (Second Position) Kouton Emile, Savoir News, Togo (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS



Magnus Mfuranzima, Radio Isôko FM, Burundi (First Position)

Samuel Niyokwizera, Radio IVYIZIGIRO, Burundi (Second Position)

Josiane Clairia Kankundiye, Indundi Culture Radio, Burundi (Third Position) Kabamba Ngalamulume Fabrice, Education Radio and Television, DRC (Emergent Journalist Award)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER



Ornella Muco, Radio Television Isanganiro, Burundi (First Position) Jean Népomuscène Irambona, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi (Second Position)

Here are the winners from African Portuguese Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO; and The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Hugo Firmino, STV Notícias, Mozambique (First Position)

Here are the winners from ASIAN Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER



Mini P Thomas, The Times of India, India (First Position)

Vishal Shreshtha, Dainik Jagran, India (Second Position) Parvez Babul, The Daily Observer, Bangladesh (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNER



Cristina Eloisa Baclig, Inquirer, Philippines (First Position)

Puja Awasthi, The Week, India (Second Position)

Disha Shetty, Health Watch Policy, India (Third Position) David Dizon, ABS-CBN, Philippines (Third Position)

Here are the winners from LATIN AMERICA Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Leon Ferrari, O Estado de S.Paulo (Estadão), Brazil (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNER

Ana Bottallo, Folha de S.Paulo, Brazil (First Position)

The Merck Foundation CEO also announces Call for Applications for the 2026 Media Awards.“I am pleased to announce entries for the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 – “More Than a Mother”&“Diabetes and Hypertension”, in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa and Asia. I am excited to see the creative and outstanding entries that we will be receiving this year” stated Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Details of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2026:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition“More Than a Mother” Awards 2026

Theme for the awards: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

Southern African CountriesWest African CountriesEast African CountriesFrench Speaking African CountriesPortuguese Speaking African Countries

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Media Recognition“Diabetes&Hypertension” Awards 2026

Theme for the awards: Promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

Southern African CountriesWest African CountriesEast African CountriesFrench Speaking African CountriesPortuguese Speaking African CountriesLatin American CountriesAsian Countries

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

All entries are to be submitted to ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

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About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.