Ukrinform Journalist Olha Zvonariova Wins Prestigious Military Journalism Award In Italy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform.

The award was presented to her by leading European expert in communications, media management, and media economics Professor Matthew Hibberd.

The ceremony took place in the Italian city of Montecatini Terme during the Bookfest literary festival.

Alongside Olha Zvonariova, the award was also presented to Barbara Schiavulli, founder and editor-in-chief of the Italian independent online media outlet and podcast platform Radio Bullets. Over the past 24 years, Schiavulli has covered frontline events in Iraq and Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Chile, Haiti, and Venezuela.

Olha Zvonariova has worked for Ukrinform since 2018.

During more than four years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, hundreds of her reports and articles from frontline areas have been published on the agency's website.

On April 5, 2024, while covering the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, the journalist came under a repeated enemy attack. She suffered severe injuries, including fractures of the thigh and arm with displacement, multiple shrapnel wounds, and burns.

For her work, Olha Zvonariova was awarded the Presidential distinction“For the Defense of Ukraine” in August 2022. She also received the Order of Merit, Third Class.

Ukrinform journalist Olhawins award in Italy

The Montecatini Prize was founded by UNUCI, a non-profit association of former officers of the Italian armed forces.

The idea for the award belongs to the association's President, Gabriele Focosi.

The prize was also established by Colonel Alfredo Monteflusco, Vice President of UNUCI, and Professor Matthew Hibberd.

In previous years, the award has also been presented to foreign journalists covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including Marta Serafini of Corriere della Sera and war correspondent Cristian Lupașcu of the Romanian news agency Agerpres.