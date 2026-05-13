UAE Lottery Announces Lucky Day Draw Winners, Check Winning Ids
- By: Meher Dhanjal
The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260513 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.
Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:Recommended For You
Days: 9, 25, 2, 16, 23 and 5
Lucky Month: 7
No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.
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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
Their winning IDs were:
BE2946839
AT1839187
AY2300136
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .
On Saturday, more than 3,700 players won prizes in the UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.ALSO READ
- UAE Lottery: 4,034 players win in Lucky Day draw; check your numbers UAE Lottery: Saturday draw's winning numbers revealed; 3 players bag Dh50,000 each
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