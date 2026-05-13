UAE Lottery Announces Lucky Day Draw Winners, Check Winning Ids

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260513 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Days: 9, 25, 2, 16, 23 and 5

Lucky Month: 7

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

BE2946839

AT1839187

AY2300136

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

On Saturday, more than 3,700 players won prizes in the UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.

UAE Lottery: 4,034 players win in Lucky Day draw; check your numbers UAE Lottery: Saturday draw's winning numbers revealed; 3 players bag Dh50,000 each