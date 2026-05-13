QF Basketball Africa League Team Up To Drive Social Impact Through Sport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Foundation and the Basketball Africa League have launched a multi-year collaboration that aims to make basketball more accessible to African communities, harnessing the power of sport to improve societies, and lives.

The collaboration, facilitated by Qatar Sports Investments, makes Qatar Foundation (QF) the first Official Community Partner of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and was unveiled as the 2026 edition of the league tipped off in South Africa.

QF will support BAL's social programs and efforts to open up opportunities to play and benefit from basketball to more people in Africa, including through the renovation of courts as part of NBA Africa's commitment to building 1,000 courts across the continent and BAL4Her, the league's platform for advancing gender equality in African sport.

Commenting on the partnership with Basketball Africa League, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, said:“At Qatar Foundation, we believe that the true strength of a nation lies in the wellbeing and potential of its people. We see sport as one of the most powerful tools for positive change. It is not only a means of physical activity, but a catalyst for healthier lives, stronger communities, and more resilient societies. It brings people together, creating bonds across backgrounds and building communities around shared purpose.

“Our vision is to harness this power of sport for good, ensuring that it is accessible, inclusive, and designed to meet the needs of all. We are committed to creating environments where participation is safe, welcoming, and inspiring, and where the values of teamwork, discipline, and leadership are nurtured.”

QF will also be the Presenting Partner of BAL's Ubuntu Trophy, awarded annually to a player in the league who has made a positive impact on their local community, with QF's Sidra tree logo featuring on all BAL team uniforms. The collaboration reflects the commitment of QF and Qatar to leveraging sport for social impact, development, and empowerment within the nation and beyond.

Amadou Gallo Fall, BAL President, said:“Qatar Foundation shares our commitment to giving back to the youth, fans and communities that support the BAL year-round.

“This collaboration will enhance our ongoing social impact programming that uses the power of basketball to positively impact lives across the continent.”

Beginning from this season of the league, QF will support BAL4Her Power Hours in each BAL host city, which will connect young women pursuing careers in the sports industry with leading executives and practitioners through structured conversations, networking and immersive programming – creating a platform for visibility, relationship-building and professional advancement within the African sports ecosystem.

The collaboration builds on QF's broader work in harnessing sport for social development alongside Qatar Sports Investments – a leading strategic investment group in sports, culture, entertainment and lifestyle – reinforcing a shared commitment to using sport as a platform for opportunity, inclusion and long‐term community impact.

QF leads and supports sport-for-development programs, including in Africa, that prioritize agency and ownership, culturally grounded delivery, safeguarding, and active community participation, with its sport-focused efforts in Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa region, and internationally having a particular emphasis on enabling and empowering sporting participation among women and girls.