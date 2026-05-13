USD/JPY Forecast Today 13/05: Buyers Target 160 Yen

(MENAFN
- Daily Forex)
The US dollar initially fell against the Japanese yen on Tuesday but has turned around to show signs of strength yet again. This is a market that quite frankly is still in the midst of trying to figure out whether or not they can actually continue to push above the 158-yen level.
This is a market that should continue to be positive in the sense that the interest rate differential certainly continues to favor the US dollar and the fact that the 50-day EMA sits right there suggests that there is a potential barrier, but if we were to break above there, then it's possible that traders could really start to push this thing toward the 160 yen level. Short-term pullbacks I do believe are buying opportunities and that of course is something that you need to pay close attention to.
Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Interest Rate Differentials and Historical Resistance
The interest rate differential continues to be a major driver, but it also allows the market to test those swing highs again as it could open up a bigger move towards the 160.50-yen level which was essentially a swing high from 1990. Because of this, we will have to keep in mind that the Bank of Japan may continue to look at the USD/JPY currency pair very closely as the central bank did intervene recently.
But all things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to be one that you have to be very cautious and what I mean by that is the occasional headline will come across and spook traders, but we'll ultimately see this as a market that looks as if it has a hard floor in the form of the 200-day EMA, which is right around the 155 yen level.
We have been bouncing every time we pull back, and I think it's probably only a matter of time before we truly get moving to the upside and in that environment, I do anticipate that eventually the FOMO traders will join. This has been a long-term uptrend that's been going on for several years now and ultimately the Bank of Japan is in a situation where it cannot tighten monetary policy very much. I favor the US dollar.
EURUSD Chart by TradingView
Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
MENAFN13052026000131011023ID1111111180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment