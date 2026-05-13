LODZ, Poland, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the launch of its Formula 1 Lucky Draw campaign which runs until the end of the month, timed to coincide with one of the most anticipated rounds of the 2026 F1 season. The Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada 2026 will take place from May 22 to 24, 2026 in Montreal, and BTCC is giving its community a chance to mark the occasion with exclusive prizes.

How to Join

The campaign features a“Deposit to Earn” and“Trade to Earn” section. Participants can meet deposit and futures trading volume milestones to earn lucky draw entries. To help beginner traders get started, the entry thresholds are kept low: a deposit of 200 USDT earns one lucky draw ticket, and a futures trading volume of 20,000 USDT earns another.

Aside from lucky draw entries, participants can also earn trading fund rewards upon completing deposit or trading volume milestones. Each participant can earn a maximum of 15 lucky draw entries, all of which can be used on the campaign page.

Grand Prizes

The Lucky Draw features a selection of premium prizes including:



A Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

100g gold bar

1 ETH

USDT cash rewards Up to 30,000 USDT trading rewards



Full prize details and eligibility criteria are available on the BTCC website.

Looking Ahead: BTCC's 15th Anniversary and FIFA World Cup Campaign

As BTCC's official regional sponsorship of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) continues to gather momentum, the exchange is gearing up for an even bigger celebration ahead, with a major campaign running across the full FIFA World Cup schedule that starts in June 2026, the month BTCC marks its 15th anniversary.

Traders can look forward to a variety of events throughout the tournament, with the opportunity to win substantial prizes including a ticket to the FIFA World Cup final match and premium AFA memorabilia such as jerseys personally signed by the Argentine National Team's Lionel Messi.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website:

X:

Contact:...