Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Shusha Launching 'Kharibulbul' International Music Festival (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan's Shusha Launching 'Kharibulbul' International Music Festival (VIDEO)


2026-05-13 09:35:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will take place in Shusha on May 14, Trend reports.

Rehearsals for the opening concert were held at Jidir-Duzu today.

Tomorrow, the festival will start with the dance composition "My Azerbaijan" and the work "My Paradise Karabakh" by the prominent composer Jahangir Jahangirov at Jidir-Duzu.

This year, along with local artists, musical groups, and solo performers from other countries participated in "Kharibulbul".

--

MENAFN13052026000187011040ID1111109722



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search