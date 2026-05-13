Azerbaijan's Shusha Launching 'Kharibulbul' International Music Festival (VIDEO)
Rehearsals for the opening concert were held at Jidir-Duzu today.
Tomorrow, the festival will start with the dance composition "My Azerbaijan" and the work "My Paradise Karabakh" by the prominent composer Jahangir Jahangirov at Jidir-Duzu.
This year, along with local artists, musical groups, and solo performers from other countries participated in "Kharibulbul".--
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