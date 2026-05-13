NEET Controversy: TN CM Thalapathy Vijay Demands Abolition, Hits Centre Over Paper Leak Allegations

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay has hit out hard at the Centre over the cancellation of the 'NEET' medical entrance exam after a major paper leak. He has demanded that the entire NEET system be scrapped. Instead, he wants states to be allowed to admit students to medical courses based on their Class 12 marks. He pointed out that this cancellation has shattered the dreams of lakhs of students across the country.

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The exam, held on May 3, saw over 22 lakh students participating nationwide, including 1.4 lakh from Tamil Nadu alone. The Centre cancelled the exam and ordered a CBI investigation after probe agencies confirmed the paper had been leaked. The Chief Minister criticised the system, pointing out that a similar paper leak happened in 2024. He said that even after an expert committee, led by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, suggested reforms, these failures keep happening. He said in a statement that this is clear proof of the "structural failures" in how these national-level exams are conducted.

The Chief Minister repeated his stand that the NEET exam is a huge disadvantage for students from rural areas, government schools, and those who studied in the Tamil medium. He said NEET is a barrier that stops students from poor families from achieving their dream of becoming a doctor. Because of this, the Tamil Nadu government has officially asked the Centre to give states the power to handle admissions for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based on Class 12 marks. He made it clear that Tamil Nadu's long-standing fight against NEET will continue.