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Greek PM Says Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Energy Supply, Inflation
(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sounded the alarm Wednesday over a looming energy and inflation crisis spawned by the ongoing Strait of Hormuz standoff, urging a diplomatic resolution while drawing a stark warning for global supply chains.
Speaking at an Athens conference on energy transition across the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis reaffirmed his backing for a negotiated settlement to the crisis, while firmly asserting that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon," according to daily Kathimerini.
The Greek leader pulled no punches on the economic toll of the protracted closure, declaring: "Every week that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed adds additional strain to the global supply chain."
He underscored the interconnected nature of the fallout, warning that no nation would be spared from the shockwaves of a major disruption to physical oil supplies. "We live in an interconnected world. We cannot believe that a significant disruption in the physical supply of oil and oil products is going to leave anyone unaffected," he added.
Mitsotakis also turned his attention to Europe's energy posture, cautioning that the continent had been too hasty in dismantling its fossil fuel infrastructure — a vulnerability now laid bare by the crisis.
"We may think that we're done with fossil fuels in Europe, but fossil fuels are not done with Europe yet," he said.
Speaking at an Athens conference on energy transition across the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis reaffirmed his backing for a negotiated settlement to the crisis, while firmly asserting that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon," according to daily Kathimerini.
The Greek leader pulled no punches on the economic toll of the protracted closure, declaring: "Every week that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed adds additional strain to the global supply chain."
He underscored the interconnected nature of the fallout, warning that no nation would be spared from the shockwaves of a major disruption to physical oil supplies. "We live in an interconnected world. We cannot believe that a significant disruption in the physical supply of oil and oil products is going to leave anyone unaffected," he added.
Mitsotakis also turned his attention to Europe's energy posture, cautioning that the continent had been too hasty in dismantling its fossil fuel infrastructure — a vulnerability now laid bare by the crisis.
"We may think that we're done with fossil fuels in Europe, but fossil fuels are not done with Europe yet," he said.
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