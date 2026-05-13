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HUAWEI AppGallery Elevates Traditional Baloot to Esports Status with $20,000 Tarbi3ah Challenge Finale in Riyadh
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2026 – HUAWEI AppGallery, in partnership with Tarbi3ah Challenge, has successfully concluded the AGCxTarbi3ah Challenge Tournament 2026 in Riyadh, marking a significant step in the evolution of Baloot from a traditional Saudi card game into a structured competitive esports experience.
Bringing together players from across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, the tournament featured a $20,000 prize pool and culminated in a live Grand Final on May 8 at the Huawei Flagship Store in Riyadh.
Spanning four weeks, the tournament combined online qualifiers with an in-person finale, offering players a clear pathway from casual gameplay to high-level competition. Weekly rounds drove sustained participation, with top performers advancing to compete on a live stage in front of an engaged gaming community.
At the heart of the tournament is the Tarbi3ah Challenge, a dedicated version of the household Saudi card game Tarbi3ah Baloot, specifically designed to meet players’ demand for structured tournaments. It redefines how Baloot is played through an innovative double-elimination bracket that ensures greater fairness and places a premium on individual skill, competitive mechanics, and enhanced gameplay experiences. The initiative highlights how culturally rooted games can be reimagined for a new generation of players, bridging tradition with the fast-growing esports landscape.
The collaboration between HUAWEI AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge combines AppGallery’s regional platform reach with Tarbi3ah’s strong local following, enabling the tournament to scale rapidly and attract a broad player base. Together, the partners are driving deeper community engagement while contributing to the continued growth of mobile gaming and esports across the region.
William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Cloud Service, Middle East and Africa, said: “Mobile gaming is rapidly evolving across the Middle East and Africa, with players increasingly seeking competitive formats and culturally relevant experiences. By supporting initiatives like the Tarbi3ah Challenge Tournament, HUAWEI AppGalleryis helping bring locally rooted games such as Baloot into a new, digital-first competitive era, while fostering a more connected and dynamic gaming ecosystem.”
Joseph Maroun, General Manager of Awamer Jazeera, a Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary of Ziipin Technology and producer of Tarbi3ah Challenge, added:
“This tournament demonstrates the potential of Baloot to evolve beyond casual play into a structured competitive format. With strong community participation and the support of HUAWEI AppGallery, we are building a solid foundation for the future of mobile esports in the region.
Looking ahead, Tarbi3ah Challenge is committed to expanding its competitive ecosystem to serve not only Saudi Arabia but also the wider Gulf region, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, localized esports experiences.” By seamlessly integrating digital qualifiers with a live final, the tournament underscores the growing convergence of online and offline gaming experiences. It also reinforces HUAWEI AppGallery’s role as a key enabler of esports growth in MENA, supporting both developers and players through innovative initiatives and partnerships.
As mobile esports continues to expand across the region, initiatives like the AGCxTarbi3ah Challenge Tournament are redefining how regional games are played and experienced—unlocking new opportunities for local talent while bringing culturally significant games to a broader competitive stage.
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Bringing together players from across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, the tournament featured a $20,000 prize pool and culminated in a live Grand Final on May 8 at the Huawei Flagship Store in Riyadh.
Spanning four weeks, the tournament combined online qualifiers with an in-person finale, offering players a clear pathway from casual gameplay to high-level competition. Weekly rounds drove sustained participation, with top performers advancing to compete on a live stage in front of an engaged gaming community.
At the heart of the tournament is the Tarbi3ah Challenge, a dedicated version of the household Saudi card game Tarbi3ah Baloot, specifically designed to meet players’ demand for structured tournaments. It redefines how Baloot is played through an innovative double-elimination bracket that ensures greater fairness and places a premium on individual skill, competitive mechanics, and enhanced gameplay experiences. The initiative highlights how culturally rooted games can be reimagined for a new generation of players, bridging tradition with the fast-growing esports landscape.
The collaboration between HUAWEI AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Challenge combines AppGallery’s regional platform reach with Tarbi3ah’s strong local following, enabling the tournament to scale rapidly and attract a broad player base. Together, the partners are driving deeper community engagement while contributing to the continued growth of mobile gaming and esports across the region.
William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Cloud Service, Middle East and Africa, said: “Mobile gaming is rapidly evolving across the Middle East and Africa, with players increasingly seeking competitive formats and culturally relevant experiences. By supporting initiatives like the Tarbi3ah Challenge Tournament, HUAWEI AppGalleryis helping bring locally rooted games such as Baloot into a new, digital-first competitive era, while fostering a more connected and dynamic gaming ecosystem.”
Joseph Maroun, General Manager of Awamer Jazeera, a Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary of Ziipin Technology and producer of Tarbi3ah Challenge, added:
“This tournament demonstrates the potential of Baloot to evolve beyond casual play into a structured competitive format. With strong community participation and the support of HUAWEI AppGallery, we are building a solid foundation for the future of mobile esports in the region.
Looking ahead, Tarbi3ah Challenge is committed to expanding its competitive ecosystem to serve not only Saudi Arabia but also the wider Gulf region, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, localized esports experiences.” By seamlessly integrating digital qualifiers with a live final, the tournament underscores the growing convergence of online and offline gaming experiences. It also reinforces HUAWEI AppGallery’s role as a key enabler of esports growth in MENA, supporting both developers and players through innovative initiatives and partnerships.
As mobile esports continues to expand across the region, initiatives like the AGCxTarbi3ah Challenge Tournament are redefining how regional games are played and experienced—unlocking new opportunities for local talent while bringing culturally significant games to a broader competitive stage.
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