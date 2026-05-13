Sustainability LIVE Celebrates Sustainability Excellence Across 2026 Award Categories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 13 May 2026 – BizClik Media and Sustainability Magazine is highlighting the categories for Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards 2026, recognising organisations and individuals driving measurable environmental and social progress.

The awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026, with entries now open ahead of the 29 June 2026 deadline. The programme features eight categories celebrating enterprise achievement, sustainability leadership, transformation projects, environmental impact and innovation across global industries.

Organisations can enter multiple categories with discounted rates: single entries at £495 (US$625), 30% discount for 2-3 categories, and 50% discount for four or more submissions.

Recognising leadership across the sustainability sector

The awards are designed to celebrate both large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees and smaller organisations demonstrating scalable sustainability initiatives. Individual categories honour professionals championing environmental and social progress, from established leaders to emerging talent shaping the future of the industry.

Project-based awards recognise transformation initiatives completed within the last three years, alongside programmes delivering measurable environmental improvements, innovative technology applications, and nature-led solutions that restore ecosystems and enhance biodiversity.

Categories and criteria can be found here.









Previous winners of Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards 2025

Expert judging panel seeks impactful entries

Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability – EMEA at Google and awards judge, said: "I joined the judging panel because these awards are more than a ceremony; they are a vital platform for shared learning. To build a truly resilient future, we need innovative solutions across the entire spectrum of environmental and social challenges. I am looking for entries that not only show impact, but inspire others by proving what is possible. For me, a standout submission is one that offers a blueprint for others to follow, demonstrating that through radical collaboration and systemic thinking, we can deliver the change the world needs right now."

Final judging will take place in July 2026, with the shortlist announced in August ahead of the awards ceremony in September.

Looking ahead to the awards ceremony

The Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards 2026 ceremony will bring together sustainability leaders, innovators, and changemakers on 8 September 2026. The event will celebrate the organisations and individuals driving meaningful progress across environmental and social sustainability.

For organisations interested in entering, full category criteria and submission details are available through the Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards website here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Contact:

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, ...