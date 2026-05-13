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China Welcomes Trump Visit, Calls for ‘Respect and Equality’ in US Relations
(MENAFN) According to reports, China has expressed a welcome stance toward an upcoming state visit by US President Donald Trump, while emphasizing that future bilateral relations should be grounded in “respect and equality” in order to contribute to global stability.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that high-level diplomacy between heads of state plays an “irreplaceable role” in guiding the direction of China–US relations. He added that China “welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China,” during which Trump and President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss major issues related to bilateral ties as well as global peace and development.
Officials indicated that both sides are expected to engage “in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits,” with the aim of increasing “stability and certainty to the world.”
The visit is scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Friday and would mark the first trip by a sitting US president to China in nearly nine years. Key topics on the agenda are expected to include tensions in the Middle East, Taiwan, trade disputes, tariffs, and competition in high-tech sectors.
Trump has stated that he intends to raise economic issues prominently during the trip, including what he described as his “very first request” for China to “open up” further to American businesses, arguing that such a move would be highly beneficial for both countries.
The delegation accompanying the US president reportedly includes several senior business leaders, while First Lady Melania Trump is not part of the visit.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that high-level diplomacy between heads of state plays an “irreplaceable role” in guiding the direction of China–US relations. He added that China “welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China,” during which Trump and President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss major issues related to bilateral ties as well as global peace and development.
Officials indicated that both sides are expected to engage “in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits,” with the aim of increasing “stability and certainty to the world.”
The visit is scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Friday and would mark the first trip by a sitting US president to China in nearly nine years. Key topics on the agenda are expected to include tensions in the Middle East, Taiwan, trade disputes, tariffs, and competition in high-tech sectors.
Trump has stated that he intends to raise economic issues prominently during the trip, including what he described as his “very first request” for China to “open up” further to American businesses, arguing that such a move would be highly beneficial for both countries.
The delegation accompanying the US president reportedly includes several senior business leaders, while First Lady Melania Trump is not part of the visit.
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