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Trump Says Iran Will Be Major Focus of Talks with Xi Jinping
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will hold lengthy discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Iran during an upcoming two-day summit, while insisting that Washington does not require assistance in handling the situation.
Trump noted that the Iran war, which has remained under an indefinite ceasefire for over a month, will be among the key topics during his meeting with Xi, but stressed that it will not change the US approach.
“We're going to have a long talk about it. I think he's been relatively good, to be honest with you. You look at the blockade, no problems. They get a lot of their oil from that area. We've had no problem, and he's been a friend of mine,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for Beijing.
He also dismissed suggestions that China should play a mediating role, saying it was unnecessary for Xi to intervene. “I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise,” he said.
China remains the largest importer of Iranian crude oil, accounting for around 90% of Iran’s total oil exports, according to data from maritime intelligence sources. Beijing has increasingly challenged US sanctions related to Iranian oil, and earlier this month reportedly instructed firms to ignore sanctions imposed on several Chinese refineries accused of involvement in Iranian oil trade.
Trump noted that the Iran war, which has remained under an indefinite ceasefire for over a month, will be among the key topics during his meeting with Xi, but stressed that it will not change the US approach.
“We're going to have a long talk about it. I think he's been relatively good, to be honest with you. You look at the blockade, no problems. They get a lot of their oil from that area. We've had no problem, and he's been a friend of mine,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for Beijing.
He also dismissed suggestions that China should play a mediating role, saying it was unnecessary for Xi to intervene. “I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise,” he said.
China remains the largest importer of Iranian crude oil, accounting for around 90% of Iran’s total oil exports, according to data from maritime intelligence sources. Beijing has increasingly challenged US sanctions related to Iranian oil, and earlier this month reportedly instructed firms to ignore sanctions imposed on several Chinese refineries accused of involvement in Iranian oil trade.
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