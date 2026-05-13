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S. Africa Disciplines Thousands of Prison Officials Over Corruption Cases
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services has taken disciplinary action against thousands of prison officials following misconduct cases involving corruption and the smuggling of illegal goods, according to statements cited in reports.
Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald said that 2,388 officials were subjected to disciplinary proceedings during the 2025/26 financial year. The cases included allegations of corruption as well as involvement in the trafficking of contraband such as cellphones and drugs into correctional facilities.
According to details provided in parliamentary responses, hundreds of officials were suspended and more than a hundred were ultimately dismissed over the same period.
Authorities said that among the disciplinary cases, dozens involved corruption specifically, while a larger number were linked to the facilitation of contraband smuggling within prisons.
The minister stated that efforts to implement a gang management and suppression strategy within correctional facilities have contributed to a reduction in security incidents, including gang-related violence.
He also noted that the department had allocated funding for operational and security-related activities, though no dedicated budget was assigned exclusively to the gang-combating strategy itself.
Officials presented departmental performance data suggesting improvements in prison security operations over recent financial years, although oversight concerns remain regarding internal corruption and institutional vulnerabilities within the correctional system.
Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald said that 2,388 officials were subjected to disciplinary proceedings during the 2025/26 financial year. The cases included allegations of corruption as well as involvement in the trafficking of contraband such as cellphones and drugs into correctional facilities.
According to details provided in parliamentary responses, hundreds of officials were suspended and more than a hundred were ultimately dismissed over the same period.
Authorities said that among the disciplinary cases, dozens involved corruption specifically, while a larger number were linked to the facilitation of contraband smuggling within prisons.
The minister stated that efforts to implement a gang management and suppression strategy within correctional facilities have contributed to a reduction in security incidents, including gang-related violence.
He also noted that the department had allocated funding for operational and security-related activities, though no dedicated budget was assigned exclusively to the gang-combating strategy itself.
Officials presented departmental performance data suggesting improvements in prison security operations over recent financial years, although oversight concerns remain regarding internal corruption and institutional vulnerabilities within the correctional system.
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