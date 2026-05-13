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Egypt, China Commit to Bolstering Ties
(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reaffirmed Cairo's commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing on Tuesday, expressing willingness to deepen bilateral cooperation across media, culture, trade, and investment.
Madbouly made the remarks during a meeting with Xinhua President Fu Hua, who is in Cairo attending the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference. The prime minister noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Egypt and China — two nations bound by a long and enduring history of friendship.
He credited the leadership of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President Xi Jinping with establishing the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, which has since driven meaningful progress across multiple areas of bilateral engagement. Madbouly urged both sides to build on that foundation and press forward with cooperation, particularly in media experience-sharing, training programs, and joint cultural initiatives.
The prime minister also highlighted tangible economic achievements, pointing to notable advances in investment, trade, and tourism between the two countries. He singled out the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone as a standout success and acknowledged the pivotal role Chinese enterprises have played in constructing key infrastructure in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.
Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering adherence to the one-China principle, emphasizing that the two nations maintain close coordination on shared regional and international concerns — a dynamic he said bolsters political trust and propels the bilateral cooperation agenda forward.
Fu underscored the broader significance of the relationship, describing Egypt and China as two ancient civilizations and influential voices within the Global South — forces for peace and stability in an increasingly turbulent world. He noted that Xinhua has long served as a dedicated witness, chronicler, and advocate of China-Egypt friendship.
Fu pledged that Xinhua would continue providing objective and balanced coverage of Egypt's development journey, telling Egypt's story faithfully while expanding collaboration with Egyptian media and think-tank partners in technology and personnel training — all in service of amplifying the collective voice of the Global South and injecting constructive energy into the international media landscape.
Egypt's State Minister for Information Diaa Rashwan, also present at the meeting, echoed the sentiment, stressing Cairo's strong interest in broadening media cooperation with China and advancing the exchange of professional expertise between both sides.
Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang also attended the meeting.
Madbouly made the remarks during a meeting with Xinhua President Fu Hua, who is in Cairo attending the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference. The prime minister noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Egypt and China — two nations bound by a long and enduring history of friendship.
He credited the leadership of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President Xi Jinping with establishing the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, which has since driven meaningful progress across multiple areas of bilateral engagement. Madbouly urged both sides to build on that foundation and press forward with cooperation, particularly in media experience-sharing, training programs, and joint cultural initiatives.
The prime minister also highlighted tangible economic achievements, pointing to notable advances in investment, trade, and tourism between the two countries. He singled out the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone as a standout success and acknowledged the pivotal role Chinese enterprises have played in constructing key infrastructure in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.
Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering adherence to the one-China principle, emphasizing that the two nations maintain close coordination on shared regional and international concerns — a dynamic he said bolsters political trust and propels the bilateral cooperation agenda forward.
Fu underscored the broader significance of the relationship, describing Egypt and China as two ancient civilizations and influential voices within the Global South — forces for peace and stability in an increasingly turbulent world. He noted that Xinhua has long served as a dedicated witness, chronicler, and advocate of China-Egypt friendship.
Fu pledged that Xinhua would continue providing objective and balanced coverage of Egypt's development journey, telling Egypt's story faithfully while expanding collaboration with Egyptian media and think-tank partners in technology and personnel training — all in service of amplifying the collective voice of the Global South and injecting constructive energy into the international media landscape.
Egypt's State Minister for Information Diaa Rashwan, also present at the meeting, echoed the sentiment, stressing Cairo's strong interest in broadening media cooperation with China and advancing the exchange of professional expertise between both sides.
Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang also attended the meeting.
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