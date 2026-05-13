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Turkmenistan, Malaysia Discuss Energy Partnership And Expand Cooperation With Petronas

Turkmenistan, Malaysia Discuss Energy Partnership And Expand Cooperation With Petronas


2026-05-13 04:35:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 13. Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed bilateral partnership in the energy sector and the expantion of cooperation with Malaysian oil company of Petronas, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held during a meeting between Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Political Affairs under the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

During the meeting, the Malaysian side conveyed greetings from Malaysia's leadership, and highlighted Kuala Lumpur's strong interest in expanding multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed the steady development of bilateral relations across key areas, including economy, transport, education, and culture, with particular emphasis on energy cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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