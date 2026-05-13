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US Intelli Says Iran’s Missile Network Still Largely Operational
(MENAFN) Classified American intelligence assessments indicate that Iran continues to maintain substantial missile capabilities, challenging public claims from the Trump administration that Tehran’s military infrastructure has been severely degraded.
According to reports, intelligence findings from early May suggest that Iran has restored access to most of its missile facilities, including 30 out of 33 sites located along the Strait of Hormuz.
Citing individuals familiar with the assessments, reports say Iran still holds approximately 70% of its missile stockpile and mobile launch systems that existed prior to the conflict.
The analysis also indicates that nearly 90% of Iran’s underground missile storage and launch infrastructure across the country is now either partially or fully operational again.
A White House spokesperson, Olivia Wales, stated in comments cited by reports that Iran understands its current situation is unsustainable and added that anyone suggesting the country has rebuilt its military capacity is “delusional” or acting as a “mouthpiece” for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Tensions in the region have continued to rise following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which led to Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was established on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though later negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely, while diplomatic efforts have since stalled, with Pakistan continuing attempts to revive talks.
Separately, US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, describing it as “totally unacceptable.”
According to reports, intelligence findings from early May suggest that Iran has restored access to most of its missile facilities, including 30 out of 33 sites located along the Strait of Hormuz.
Citing individuals familiar with the assessments, reports say Iran still holds approximately 70% of its missile stockpile and mobile launch systems that existed prior to the conflict.
The analysis also indicates that nearly 90% of Iran’s underground missile storage and launch infrastructure across the country is now either partially or fully operational again.
A White House spokesperson, Olivia Wales, stated in comments cited by reports that Iran understands its current situation is unsustainable and added that anyone suggesting the country has rebuilt its military capacity is “delusional” or acting as a “mouthpiece” for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Tensions in the region have continued to rise following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which led to Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was established on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though later negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely, while diplomatic efforts have since stalled, with Pakistan continuing attempts to revive talks.
Separately, US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, describing it as “totally unacceptable.”
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