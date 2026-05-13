NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled: Bihar Minister Vows Strict Action On Paper Leak

A day after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3, amid allegations of a question paper leak,Bihar minister Shravan Kumar on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against the accused. "The investigation is ongoing. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in this," he told ANI.

NTA Confirms Re-test Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

Opposition Slams Government

The opposition has slammed the government following the cancellation of the exam. Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called on Gen Z to come on the streets and protest against the government. "Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, there have been 93 instances of exam paper leak. The majority of the paper leaks have happened under the BJP govts. This affected 6 crore youth. Most paper leak incidents happened in BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. It is not a coincidence that there are BJP governments in these states at the Centre. We are getting reports that the epicentre of the recent NEET paper leak is Rajasthan. It creates a doubt - are their leaders involved? If it is so, then what can CBI do? I want to ask the Gen-Z: Should this continue?" he said, addressing a press conference.

Government Hands Probe to CBI

Meanwhile, the BJP government announced that the exam would be re-conducted on a later date and handed the case of paper leak over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)