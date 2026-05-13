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Turkish Community in Germany Warns of Growing Far-Right Threats
(MENAFN) A prominent Turkish community organization in Germany has warned that an increasingly hostile climate toward immigrants, combined with a rise in far-right violence, is heightening fear among migrant communities, particularly in eastern parts of the country.
Gokay Sofuoglu, head of the Turkish Community in Germany (TGD), said in a statement on Tuesday that the situation has escalated beyond political debate, with growing concerns about physical threats and attacks. He argued that rising support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in eastern states has emboldened extremist elements.
Sofuoglu said the situation in eastern Germany is not merely theoretical for migrant communities, describing it as a “very real” security concern. He urged political leaders and authorities to take stronger action to ensure safety for immigrant groups who increasingly feel targeted.
The warning comes as the AfD attempts to translate its strong polling into governing influence in several regions for the first time, ahead of state elections scheduled for September in Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania and Saxony-Anhalt—areas where xenophobic incidents have reportedly increased.
Sofuoglu also cited data indicating significant regional disparities in far-right violence, stating that while the national average stands at 51 violent right-wing incidents per 100,000 residents, the rate is substantially higher in eastern Germany. He pointed to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 145 per 100,000 and Saxony-Anhalt at 142 per 100,000.
Gokay Sofuoglu, head of the Turkish Community in Germany (TGD), said in a statement on Tuesday that the situation has escalated beyond political debate, with growing concerns about physical threats and attacks. He argued that rising support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in eastern states has emboldened extremist elements.
Sofuoglu said the situation in eastern Germany is not merely theoretical for migrant communities, describing it as a “very real” security concern. He urged political leaders and authorities to take stronger action to ensure safety for immigrant groups who increasingly feel targeted.
The warning comes as the AfD attempts to translate its strong polling into governing influence in several regions for the first time, ahead of state elections scheduled for September in Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania and Saxony-Anhalt—areas where xenophobic incidents have reportedly increased.
Sofuoglu also cited data indicating significant regional disparities in far-right violence, stating that while the national average stands at 51 violent right-wing incidents per 100,000 residents, the rate is substantially higher in eastern Germany. He pointed to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 145 per 100,000 and Saxony-Anhalt at 142 per 100,000.
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