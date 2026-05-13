'I Eat Lunch Alone': Laid-Off Employee's Viral Post Regrets Joining Indian Firm Despite 25% Salary Hike

A Reddit post by a laid-off employee regretting his decision to join an Indian company despite receiving a 25% salary hike has triggered a major online debate about workplace culture, loneliness and employee satisfaction in corporate India.

The employee, who had around 1.5 years of work experience, revealed that he switched jobs after being laid off, hoping the higher salary package would improve his professional life. However, he claimed the new workplace environment turned out to be emotionally exhausting and socially isolating. According to the viral post, the biggest shock was the lack of interaction among colleagues.

He wrote that employees at the company barely spoke to one another and mostly remained glued to their laptops throughout the day. The employee said he often ended up eating lunch alone because coworkers did not engage in casual conversations or social activities.

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences about“dry” office culture in several Indian workplaces. Some users argued that high salaries cannot compensate for poor work environments and lack of human connection.

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One user commented that many offices in India have become“transactional spaces” where employees interact only for work-related tasks. Another user wrote that after the rise of hybrid work and layoffs, workplace friendships and team bonding have significantly reduced.

Others, however, defended Indian corporate culture, saying employees today prefer maintaining boundaries and focusing on productivity rather than socialising unnecessarily. Some users also pointed out that adjusting to a new office after layoffs can naturally feel isolating in the beginning.

The discussion comes at a time when conversations around burnout, toxic workplaces and employee mental health are becoming increasingly common online. Viral posts from Indian professionals discussing poor work-life balance, long working hours and emotionally draining office environments have repeatedly sparked debate across platforms in recent months.

While the employee did not reveal the name of the company, his post struck a chord with thousands online, with many saying the story reflects a growing disconnect in modern workplaces where salary hikes alone are no longer enough to guarantee job satisfaction.

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