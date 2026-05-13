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Bank ABC announces Q1 2026 financial results Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of US$52 million
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.) - Bahrain Bourse Trading Code “ABC” - today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.
The first quarter of 2026 was characterised by heightened geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, contributing to increased uncertainty in economic activity and market conditions. This evolving landscape had a varying degree of impact on business momentum across the markets in which the Group operates.
During this period of heightened uncertainty, the Group remained firmly focused on operational resilience and continuity, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of services to clients, safeguarding the wellbeing of its employees, and maintaining normal business operations. The Bank also continued to proactively strengthen its risk management and monitoring frameworks to navigate potential credit, market and liquidity risks arising from the external environment.
Against this backdrop, Bank ABC delivered a resilient start to 2026, reporting a first quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of US$52 million. This represents a reduction of 32% year on year (YoY). Underlying this, the Group’s operating profit performance remained steady, driven by a diversified headline revenue growth of 5% YoY, and disciplined cost management. However, the net profit reduction primarily reflected a higher year on year provision charge, increased by prudent Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning, partially in response to the prevailing macroeconomic environment, as well as the absence of one-off recoveries recorded last year. The Group continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity ratios, well in excess of regulatory requirements.
Bank ABC’s commitment to business excellence, client centricity and innovation leadership continued to receive strong regional and international recognition. Recent accolades included ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East’ and the ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab’ Award for ABC Labs by Global Finance. In addition, Bank ABC Islamic was recognised as ‘Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ and ‘Most Innovative Bank in Bahrain,’ among eight awards by the IFN Best Banks Poll 2025, reinforcing the Group’s leadership across conventional, Islamic and digital banking.
Looking ahead, the Group enters the second quarter of 2026 with a cautious and disciplined approach, continuing to closely monitor regional geopolitical developments and their potential economic implications, remaining focused on balance sheet strength, risk discipline and supporting its clients across core markets.
Commenting on the results, Bank ABC Group Chairman, H.E. Mr. Naji Issa Belgasem, said: “We entered 2026 with a healthy balance sheet and robust transaction pipelines. The first quarter unfolded against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. In this environment, Bank ABC remained focused on maintaining operational stability and prudent risk management. While performance was impacted by prudent provisioning in response to the external environment, the underlying fundamentals of the Group remain solid. The Group’s diversified business model, strong capital position and robust risk culture provide a solid foundation as we continue to support our clients, ensure our staff safety and well-being and safeguard long term shareholder value.”
Detailed summary of the Financial Results is explained below:
Q1 2026 Performance Highlights
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q1 2026 was US$52 million, a reduction of 32% compared to US$76 million reported for the same period last year, mainly due to higher provision charge given the prevalent geopolitical uncertainties.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.014, compared to US$0.022 in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was negative US$73 million in Q1 2026 as compared to a positive US$154 million during the same period last year, largely reflecting adverse fair value movements in the Bank’s securities portfolio resulting from global and regional market volatility.
Total Operating Income for Q1 2026 was US$344 million; a 5% growth compared to US$328 million reported for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was US$4,546 million, compared to US$4,718 million reported at YE25, after absorbing the impact of dividend payment.
Total assets stood at US$47.2 billion as at the end of Q1 2026, compared to US$49.9 billion at the 2025 year-end, a 6% reduction, reflecting short-term asset and liability management fluctuations. The banks lending portfolio showed healthy and diversified growth with loans and advances increasing by 2% over the first quarter.
Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15.0% of which CET 1 at 12.7%. LCR and NSFR at 311% and 127% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with a presence in fifteen countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic Finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured Finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate Finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides consumer banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.
The full financial statements and press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC’s website. Bank ABC will host a virtual Investors call to discuss the Q1 2026 earnings on 14 May 2026.
The first quarter of 2026 was characterised by heightened geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, contributing to increased uncertainty in economic activity and market conditions. This evolving landscape had a varying degree of impact on business momentum across the markets in which the Group operates.
During this period of heightened uncertainty, the Group remained firmly focused on operational resilience and continuity, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of services to clients, safeguarding the wellbeing of its employees, and maintaining normal business operations. The Bank also continued to proactively strengthen its risk management and monitoring frameworks to navigate potential credit, market and liquidity risks arising from the external environment.
Against this backdrop, Bank ABC delivered a resilient start to 2026, reporting a first quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of US$52 million. This represents a reduction of 32% year on year (YoY). Underlying this, the Group’s operating profit performance remained steady, driven by a diversified headline revenue growth of 5% YoY, and disciplined cost management. However, the net profit reduction primarily reflected a higher year on year provision charge, increased by prudent Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning, partially in response to the prevailing macroeconomic environment, as well as the absence of one-off recoveries recorded last year. The Group continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity ratios, well in excess of regulatory requirements.
Bank ABC’s commitment to business excellence, client centricity and innovation leadership continued to receive strong regional and international recognition. Recent accolades included ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East’ and the ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab’ Award for ABC Labs by Global Finance. In addition, Bank ABC Islamic was recognised as ‘Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ and ‘Most Innovative Bank in Bahrain,’ among eight awards by the IFN Best Banks Poll 2025, reinforcing the Group’s leadership across conventional, Islamic and digital banking.
Looking ahead, the Group enters the second quarter of 2026 with a cautious and disciplined approach, continuing to closely monitor regional geopolitical developments and their potential economic implications, remaining focused on balance sheet strength, risk discipline and supporting its clients across core markets.
Commenting on the results, Bank ABC Group Chairman, H.E. Mr. Naji Issa Belgasem, said: “We entered 2026 with a healthy balance sheet and robust transaction pipelines. The first quarter unfolded against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. In this environment, Bank ABC remained focused on maintaining operational stability and prudent risk management. While performance was impacted by prudent provisioning in response to the external environment, the underlying fundamentals of the Group remain solid. The Group’s diversified business model, strong capital position and robust risk culture provide a solid foundation as we continue to support our clients, ensure our staff safety and well-being and safeguard long term shareholder value.”
Detailed summary of the Financial Results is explained below:
Q1 2026 Performance Highlights
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, for Q1 2026 was US$52 million, a reduction of 32% compared to US$76 million reported for the same period last year, mainly due to higher provision charge given the prevalent geopolitical uncertainties.
Earnings per share for the period was US$0.014, compared to US$0.022 in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was negative US$73 million in Q1 2026 as compared to a positive US$154 million during the same period last year, largely reflecting adverse fair value movements in the Bank’s securities portfolio resulting from global and regional market volatility.
Total Operating Income for Q1 2026 was US$344 million; a 5% growth compared to US$328 million reported for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was US$4,546 million, compared to US$4,718 million reported at YE25, after absorbing the impact of dividend payment.
Total assets stood at US$47.2 billion as at the end of Q1 2026, compared to US$49.9 billion at the 2025 year-end, a 6% reduction, reflecting short-term asset and liability management fluctuations. The banks lending portfolio showed healthy and diversified growth with loans and advances increasing by 2% over the first quarter.
Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15.0% of which CET 1 at 12.7%. LCR and NSFR at 311% and 127% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with a presence in fifteen countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic Finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured Finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate Finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides consumer banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.
The full financial statements and press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC’s website. Bank ABC will host a virtual Investors call to discuss the Q1 2026 earnings on 14 May 2026.
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