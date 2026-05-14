Culture Ministry Holds Panel Session On Cultural Heritage And Modern Technologies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A panel session titled "Cultural Heritage and Modern Technologies: Application of Digital Solutions" has been held within the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to demonstrate the opportunities for integrating digital technologies into the preservation of cultural heritage and urban planning, to share international experience, and to contribute to the promotion of innovative approaches.

In the opening remarks of the event, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to international cooperation in the digital transformation of cultural heritage.

She pointed out that the protection and preservation of cultural heritage is not only an important part of cultural policy but also a key component of urban planning processes. In this regard, cultural heritage sites are a strategic priority for future urban development and overall growth.

Speaking about reconstruction and restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur, Saadat Yusifova noted that since 2020, field research of immovable historical and cultural inventories has been conducted in the liberated territories.

Within this framework, electronic documents and other sources are being studied, digital maps are being prepared, and information is being systematized in digital space.

The event continued with a panel session.

The speakers included Rashad Azizov, Director General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency; Ayaz Museyibov, Deputy Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry; Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM); Taleh Karimli, Head of the Innovation Ecosystem Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency; and Sergiu Ardelean, CEO of "Artivive."

They noted that modern digital technologies open up new opportunities in the preservation, documentation, and presentation of cultural heritage. It was outlined that innovative solutions such as 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, big data, and augmented reality make an important contribution to the more precise study, restoration, and transmission of historical monuments to future generations.

The speakers also highlighted that the integration of cultural heritage into urban planning processes through digital tools enables more efficient planning and facilitates risk assessment and management. At the same time, these technologies allow cultural heritage to be presented to a wider audience, especially the younger generation, in a modern and interactive form.

The speakers stressed the importance of cooperation between government institutions, the private sector, and international partners, noting that the promotion of innovative approaches and the implementation of new projects would significantly contribute to the development of this field.

Within the session, participants exchanged views on the topic and discussed international experiences and future directions.