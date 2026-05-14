Property Sales Transactions More Than Double Over Decade, Reach Peak In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate sector continues to grow with rising confidence, as property sales maintain an upward trend despite challenges, reflecting a strong and sustainable market.

The country's real estate sector recorded its strongest performance in a decade in 2025, with the number of property sales transactions climbing to 7,846, according to figures released by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) based on Ministry of Justice data.

The latest figures reflect a sustained upward trend in market activity over the 2016–2025 period, during which transaction volumes more than doubled from 3,804 deals in 2016 to the record level achieved in 2025, Aqarat stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday.

The data highlights the growing resilience and maturity of Qatar's property market, which has continued to attract investors and buyers despite periods of global economic volatility and shifting market conditions.

Transaction activity remained relatively moderate between 2016 and 2019. After recording 3,804 transactions in 2016, the market experienced a slight decline to 3,717 in 2017 before recovering to 3,851 transactions in 2018. Sales activity continued to improve in 2019, reaching 4,064 deals.

A significant turning point came in 2020, when real estate transactions surged to 5,191 despite the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic. The increase underscored strong domestic demand, ongoing infrastructure spending, and continued investor confidence in Qatar's long-term economic outlook.

The market maintained its momentum in 2021 with 5,164 transactions. However, some fluctuations were observed during the 2020–2022 period, particularly in 2022 when transaction levels fell to 4,489.

Despite the temporary slowdown, the sector quickly regained strength. Transactions rose again in 2023 to 5,054 and edged higher to 5,184 in 2024 before surging sharply in 2025 to their highest level on record.

The recovery and continued growth of the sector have been supported by a combination of economic expansion, regulatory reforms, and increased market participation.

Government initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and attracting investment have played a central role in boosting confidence in the real estate market. Policies linked to property ownership and residency incentives have also encouraged greater interest from both local and international buyers.

The sustained increase in transaction activity reflects broader growth across Qatar's economy, particularly as the country continues to diversify beyond the energy sector under Qatar National Vision 2030.

The property market has also benefited from extensive infrastructure projects, urban development plans, and investments associated with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which accelerated demand for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

The record transaction level achieved in 2025 signals strong confidence in the future of Qatar's real estate sector and highlights its role as one of the key pillars of the non-hydrocarbon economy.

With market activity reaching unprecedented levels and long-term development projects continuing across the country, expectations remain positive for further growth in the years ahead.

The latest data reinforces Qatar's position as one of the region's most dynamic real estate markets, supported by sustained investor demand, modern infrastructure, and a stable economic environment.