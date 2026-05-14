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US Forces Conclude Search for Missing Soldier
(MENAFN) The US Army revealed on Wednesday that rescue and recovery units located the remains of the second American service member who disappeared earlier this month during the African Lion 2026 drills near Cap Draa.
Military authorities identified the soldier as 19-year-old Mariyah Symone Collington from Tavares. She served as an air and missile defense crewmember with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.
Following the recovery of both missing troops, defense officials confirmed that active rescue missions have officially ended. Attention will now transition to recovery procedures and the return of the soldiers to their homeland.
“Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts," stated Curtis King in an official announcement.
According to the statement, over 1,000 American and Moroccan military members and civilian personnel took part in the extensive operation, which spanned more than 21,300 square kilometers (8,223 square miles) across maritime and coastal areas.
Officials added that the exact cause and details of the incident are still being examined.
Military authorities identified the soldier as 19-year-old Mariyah Symone Collington from Tavares. She served as an air and missile defense crewmember with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.
Following the recovery of both missing troops, defense officials confirmed that active rescue missions have officially ended. Attention will now transition to recovery procedures and the return of the soldiers to their homeland.
“Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts," stated Curtis King in an official announcement.
According to the statement, over 1,000 American and Moroccan military members and civilian personnel took part in the extensive operation, which spanned more than 21,300 square kilometers (8,223 square miles) across maritime and coastal areas.
Officials added that the exact cause and details of the incident are still being examined.
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