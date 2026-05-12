G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo 2026 Opens Today: Industry Leaders Gather In Macau To Unlock Digital Innovation For Gaming, Entertainment And Integrated Resorts Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 – G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo opens today at The Venetian Macao, bringing together global leaders across gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts as digital innovation continues to reshape the industry's next phase of growth.

Taking place from May 12-14, 2026, the co-located events are expected to welcome 8,000 industry professionals from over 90 countries and regions. Spanning more than 30,000 sqm, the exhibition features over 150 brands showcasing next-generation technologies, immersive solutions, and digital infrastructure across the sector.

Against the backdrop of an estimated ~8% annual growth trajectory in Asia's integrated resorts sector, according to a 2025 report by Research and Markets, the event underscores the region's accelerating role as a global growth engine, where technology innovation and rising demand are increasingly converging.

Reflecting this shift,“Asia's integrated resorts sector is entering a pivotal phase of transformation, as markets across the region continue to evolve with a broader mix of tourism, entertainment and lifestyle experiences,” said Yip Je Choong, Senior Vice President, Commercial, APAC, RX (Reed Exhibitions).“With G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo co-located, we are creating a platform that brings together stakeholders across the value chain to support innovation, collaboration and long-term, sustainable growth.”

Across the exhibition floor and conference programs, key industry leaders are actively engaging with peers to exchange insights and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Leading Industry Figures Mark Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony, held in the Expo Hall, officially marked the commencement of G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo 2026, with senior industry figures from across gaming, hospitality, and entertainment in attendance.

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Guests included: (List to be provided)

Their participation reflects the industry's sustained engagement and long-term commitment to advancing innovation across integrated resorts, gaming, and entertainment ecosystems.

Conference Programs Led by Global Industry Voices

G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo each feature dedicated three-day programs led by senior industry figures addressing technologies, regulations, and market forces shaping the sector's future.

On Tuesday, May 12, Mr. Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd., delivers the opening keynote for G2E Asia Conference and Asian IR Summit, setting the strategic tone with insights into global industry trends shaping gaming and entertainment.

On Thursday, May 14, Mr. Mario Yau Kwan Ho, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NIP Group INC., and Co-owner of Boston Celtics, is set to present a keynote for Asian IR Summit, offering perspectives on global market shifts and the evolving integrated resorts landscape.

Across both programs, speakers include:

Mr. Adrian Lee, Head of Sales, Google Customer Solutions, Hong Kong & Macau, Google Mr. AI Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Dataworks Group Mr. Alan Teo, Chief Executive Officer, Hoiana Resort & Golf Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director, Macao Government Tourism Office Mr. Gregory Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer, Solaire Mr. Joseph Bufalino, Executive Director of Responsible Gambling, Marina Bay Sands Mr. Kenneth Feng, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, MGM China Holdings Limited Mr. Walt Power, Chief Executive Officer, The Grand Ho Tram And more.

Event Highlights Across May 12-14

Across three days, the co-located event presents a curated ecosystem of exhibition, education, and industry networking experiences.

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Exhibition ( May 12-14) Discover innovation across gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts, with more than 150 brands spanning the full industry ecosystem.

G2E Asia Conference ( May 12-14) Access critical market insights, regulatory developments, and business opportunities across Asia from the region's leading platform for gaming and entertainment leaders.

Asian IR Summit ( May 12-14) Explore strategic insights across hospitality, technology, sports, and entertainment with senior leaders across the evolving integrated resorts sector.

Tech Talk (May 12) Gain actionable insights from leading experts on leveraging Artificial Intelligence, applying Machine Learning in real-world operations, and using data to drive smarter, more profitable decisions.

May 12 Slots Networking: Engage in exclusive roundtables for slots operators and suppliers to co-design next-generation gaming cabinets with embedded biometric feedback.

May 12 G2E Asia After Party: Unwind with industry peers at a Venetian-themed gala featuring a live preview of 2027's most anticipated VR casino suite.

May 13 Table Games Networking: Exchange insights between operators and providers on gameplay evolution, innovation, and future table game ecosystems.

Be Part of the Future of Entertainment and Integrated Resorts

Industry professionals from gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts sectors – including operators, providers, and hospitality experts – will gain strategic insights, networking opportunities, and explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the sector.

Registration is available online and onsite.

To learn more about G2E Asia, visit . To learn more about Asian IR Expo, visit .

Hashtag: #G2EAsia #AsianIRExpo2026

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