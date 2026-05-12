INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Blaize Holdings, Inc. - BZAI

The investigation concerns whether Blaize and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 28, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a short report alleging that Blaize had“artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features 'products' that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo.” The report specifically referred to Blaize's purported deal with NeoTensr, announced on April 16, 2026, and supposedly“set to deploy co-branded AI edge data center infrastructure”, following which Blaize's“stock price soar[ed] ~25%”. The Pelican Way report alleges“that the website of NeoTensr was registered just a few months ago in December 2025” and“that, according to Chinese filings, NeoTensr claims to have just ~$2mm of startup capital.”

Following publication of the short report, Blaize's stock price fell $0.26 per share, or 12.04%, to close at $1.90 per share on April 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980