Kevin Hart Is Grateful He, Wife Eniko Are 'Still Together' Ahead Of 10Th Wedding Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Hart is expressing his love for wife, Eniko Hart, as he shared a heartwarming message for his wife.

Kevin expressed his gratitude for his many years with the 41-year-old model ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary this August, reports 'People' magazine.

He told his wife through E! News,“I appreciate you, I value you, I love you. Also, I need you. You're the best. Anniversaries are celebrated through love daily. We're excited that we're still here, that we're still together, that we're still growing an amazing household and family”.

Kevin appeared to reference his 2017 cheating scandal, which transpired while Eniko was pregnant with their first child. At the time, Kevin revealed on Instagram that someone was attempting to extort him for a sexually suggestive video, and he apologized to Eniko and his children publicly for his "bad error in judgment”.

Though she said she felt "publicly humiliated" at the time, Eniko later forgave her husband, and the couple remained together.

As per 'People', since their 2016 wedding, Kevin and Eniko have welcomed two children together, Kenzo, 8, and Kaori, 5. Kevin also shares children Heaven, 21 and Hendrix, 18, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2011.

Speaking with E! News, Kevin said his Netflix special, in which he's roasted by friends Dwayne Johnson, Chelsea Handler, Tom Brady, and Shane Gillis, and moments like it in his career have bolstered his marriage with Eniko.

“On a day like today, we look back and we laugh. Because I continue to put myself in positions that better define the history attached to me as an artist, as an entertainer, that will also better define her word of support for a crazy person like myself”, he added.