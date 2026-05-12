Capbridge Widens Access To Legacy Planning Arabian Post

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CapBridge Pte Ltd has teamed up with Sun Life Singapore to distribute SunBrilliance insurance solutions to high-net-worth individuals and family offices, strengthening its push beyond private-market investments into wealth protection and succession planning.

The collaboration gives CapBridge clients access to Sun Life Singapore's SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life II, a permanent life insurance product designed for families seeking cross-border wealth transfer, estate liquidity and long-term legacy planning. The product is targeted at global high-net-worth clients who want life cover alongside cash-value growth linked to market performance, while retaining protection against negative index returns.

CapBridge, a Singapore-headquartered digital investment platform and member of FOMO Group, has been expanding its wealth offering for mass affluent investors, HNWIs and institutional clients. Its platform provides access to private and public market opportunities, including funds, digital asset funds, stocks, bonds and equities, while also arranging life insurance products through licensed partners. The company is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and holds a capital markets services licence for dealing in capital market products and providing custodian services.

Sun Life Singapore, formally Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch, is part of Sun Life Financial Inc., the Canada-based financial services group listed on the Toronto, New York and Philippine stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. The Singapore branch focuses on wealth preservation, growth and transfer solutions for affluent and high-net-worth clients, positioning the city-state as a core hub for its Asian insurance and legacy planning business.

SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life II is denominated in US dollars and offers whole-life coverage with a minimum sum assured of US$500,000. The product allows policyholders to allocate premiums to indexed and fixed accounts, with indexed returns linked to the S&P 500. It includes lifetime protection, flexible premium and death benefit arrangements, and downside protection through a guaranteed floor. The plan is positioned for clients seeking a balance between market participation and capital preservation in succession structures.

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The tie-up comes as Singapore's wealth management sector continues to attract family offices and internationally mobile capital. Single-family offices in Singapore rose to about 2,000 in 2024 from 1,650 a year earlier, reflecting the city-state's appeal as a base for governance, investment structuring and succession planning. Wealth managers and insurers have been competing to serve families from Greater China, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East, many of whom are looking for multi-jurisdictional solutions that combine investment access, insurance, tax planning and estate continuity.

Demand for indexed universal life products has grown as wealthy families seek instruments that can provide insurance protection while allowing some participation in equity-market upside. Such products are often used to address estate tax liquidity, business succession, charitable planning and intergenerational asset transfer. They can also help families ring-fence assets for beneficiaries while maintaining flexibility in premium schedules and policy structures.

For CapBridge, the collaboration adds another layer to a platform that has already moved beyond private-market access into broader portfolio and wealth planning services. The company's earlier partnerships in insurance and investment access show an effort to build a more integrated proposition for accredited and high-net-worth clients who prefer consolidated digital execution rather than dealing separately with brokers, banks, custodians and insurers.

For Sun Life Singapore, the arrangement widens distribution for its high-net-worth insurance suite through a digital platform serving investors already active in alternative assets and private markets. That client base is increasingly relevant for life insurers as family offices allocate more capital across private equity, private credit, structured products and global equities, while also requiring protection products to manage wealth transfer risk.

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The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift in Asia, where life insurers are moving closer to private banks, external asset managers and digital investment platforms. Insurance products are no longer being marketed only as protection tools; they are being embedded into wealth architecture, particularly for families with assets, heirs and business interests spread across several jurisdictions.